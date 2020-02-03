The Global Consumer Battery Market is expected to grow by USD 18.91 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Consumer Battery Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global consumer battery market and it is poised to grow by USD 18.91 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Our reports on global consumer battery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05843293/?utm_source=PRN

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries. In addition, advancements in flexible batteries is anticipated to boost the growth of the global consumer battery market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global consumer battery market is segmented as below:

End-user

• Residential

• Commercial



Geographic segmentation

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



Key Trends for global consumer battery market growth

This study identifies advancements in flexible batteries as the prime reasons driving the global consumer battery market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global consumer battery market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global consumer battery market, including some of the vendors such as BYD Co. Ltd., Duracell Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., EVE Energy Co. Ltd., Maxell Holdings Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., SAMSUNG SDI Co. Ltd., Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd., and Ultralife Corp.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05843293/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

