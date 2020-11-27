The Global Contact Center Intelligence Market is Forecast to Reach $3.7 billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Contact Center Intelligence Market by Component, Technology, Deployment Type, End-user and Region: Industry Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Contact Center Intelligence Market size is expected to reach $3.7 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 23.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a part of rising innovations, and its application in contact centers is still new and developing. Notwithstanding, there are some encouraging instances of how it can lessen operational expenses, customize the client experience, increment agent productivity, and give more noteworthy analysis. Chatbots might be the most obvious utilization of Artificial intelligence (AI) in the customer service process. At the point when clients decide to chat online with business, chatbots welcome them, gather some background data, and attempt to solve the client's issue. AI chatbots are acceptable at tackling basic issues; however, the more complex issues need an operator's touch. The AI chatbot will pass along data that is gathered to make the change as consistent as could be possible and to fuel agent proficiency.

The demand for AI in the contact centers is probably going to increase because of growth in demand for enhanced customer support service in call centers, exponentially developing volume of information, expanding customer commitment through numerous platforms, for example, website, social media, email, and developing utilization of AI-empowered chatbots to oversee work activities productively and viably. Additionally, AI frameworks prefill the data in the ticketing instrument during recording a ticket based on the previous memory. Hence, the function of AI is incredibly demanding in the contact center field.

Enterprises are vigorously choosing omnichannel solutions and speech innovation as a feature of the efforts to retain their clients. AI-enabled solutions are especially assisting enterprises in lessening the time needed for understanding and resolving queries of the customer. The developing need to search for different approaches to improve retention of customers looks good for the development of the market over the forecast period.

Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Solutions segment is further bifurcated across Intelligent Interactive Voice Response (IVR) System, Chatbot and Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA). Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Computer Vision, Automatic Speech Recognition, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing and Others. Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Hosted. Based on End-user, the market is segmented into Telecom & IT, Government, Healthcare, Consumer Goods & Retail, Travel & Hospitality, BFSI and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships and Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Google, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation are the forerunners in the Contact Center Intelligence Market. Companies such as Five9, Inc., NICE Ltd., Zendesk, Inc., 3CLogic Software, Inc., and SAP SE are some of the key innovators in the market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market.

Companies Profiled

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Google, Inc.

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

NICE Ltd.

Five9, Inc.

Zendesk, Inc.

3CLogic Software, Inc.

