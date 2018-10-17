LONDON, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Contact Center Software Market size is expected to reach $38.6 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 14.0% CAGR during the forecast period. A contact center is a space where all customer conversations across phone, email, chat or social media occur. The contact center team is located centrally and is responsible to handle customers acquired through various channels of communication. As contact center is the key channel of acquiring customer, it's vital to full advantage of the advanced analytics to enhance agent performance and improve customer service. Growing adoption of contact center solutions to offer enhanced customer experience via channels such as voice, video, web, mobile, and social media is a factor that would drive the market growth.



Based on the component type, the Contact Center Software market is segmented into Solution and Services. The solution market is further segmented into Computer Telephony Integration & IVRS, Automatic Call Distribution & Dialers, Reporting & Analytics, Workforce Optimization, Security and Others. The Services market is segmented into Professional and Managed Services. Based on the Organization Size, the market is segmented into Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises. Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into Hosted and On-Premise. The verticals covered under the report include BFSI, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods, Telecom & IT, Media & Entertainment and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, NICE Ltd., 8x8, Inc., Aspect Software Parent, Inc., 3Clogic, Avaya, Verizon Communications, Inc., and BT Group



