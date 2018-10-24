The Global Continuous Basalt Fiber Market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of 11.49% during the period 2018-2022.

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

About Continuous Basalt Fiber



Continuous basalt fiber consists of fine fibers of basalt and is characterized by high tensile strength, which is driving the vendors to incorporate continuous basalt fibers in their end-user products.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03200283



Technavio's analysts forecast the global continuous basalt fiber market to grow at a CAGR of 11.49% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global continuous basalt fiber market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of continuous basalt fiber during the predicted period.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Continuous Basalt Fiber Market 2019-2023, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Jiangsu Green Materials Vally New Material T&D

• JiLin Tongxin Basalt Technology

• Kamenny Vek

• Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology

• Technobasalt-Invest



Market driver

• Superior properties of continuous basalt fiber over traditional materials

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• Lack of awareness among end-users

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Increasing renewable power generation

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03200283



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

