NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Contrast Injector Systems Market size is expected to reach $1.03 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 7.9% CAGR during the forecast period. Contrast injector systems are medical devices which use contrast media to improve the visibility of complex body structures, namely body fluids, tissues, arteries, and veins. The diagnostic process is conducted using various imaging procedures such as computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and angiography. Advanced healthcare spaces are swiftly adopting contrast injector techniques mainly because injector systems offer comprehensive imagery by way of computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), angiography, and others. Technological innovations help with the development of inexpensive and entirely automated contrast injector approaches. These kinds of automated contrast injectors support radiologist and other healthcare practitioners in reducing the odds of human error and making it possible for customized patient treatment. Nevertheless, the high-priced contrast injector systems combined with the hazards involved with contrast media impede the market expansion.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336610



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Geospatial Mapping, Disaster Management, Energy & Resource Management, Surveillance & Monitoring, and Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Government, Energy, Defense, Agriculture & Forestry, Media & Entertainment, Civil Engineering & Archaeology, and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Bayer AG, Angiodynamics Inc., GE Healthcare (A Healthcare Division of GE Company), Medtron AG, Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd., Sino Medical- Device Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Seacrown Electromechanical Co., Ltd., Ulrich GmbH & Co. Kg, Vivid Imaging and Guerbet Group.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336610



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

