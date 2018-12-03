LONDON, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in cooler market to 2023 by application (camping, medical, and military cooler), product type (hard body cooler and soft body cooler), capacity (below 15 quarts, between 16 and 40 quarts, between 41 and 100 quarts, and above 100 quarts), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



The future of the cooler market looks promising with opportunities in the camping, fishing, boating, travelling, and medical applications. The global cooler market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are an increase in outdoor recreational activities, growing disposable income, and increasing usage of coolers in storage and transportation of vaccines.



Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the cooler market include coolers with longer duration of temperature retention and manufacturing of coolers which can prevent contamination of the perishable items by microbial activities.



The study includes the cooler market size and forecast of the global cooler market through 2023, segmented by application, type, capacity, and region as follows:



Cooler Market by Application [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2012 to 2023]:

Camping Medical Military



Cooler Market by Product Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2012 to 2023]:

Hard body cooler Soft body cooler



Cooler Market by Capacity [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2012 to 2023]:

Below 15 Quarts Between 16 and 40 Quarts Between 41 and 100 Quarts Above 100 Quarts



Cooler Market by Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2012 to 2023]:

North America Europe Asia Pacific The Rest of the World

Some of the cooler companies profiled in this report include Newell, Igloo Coolers, Tokyo Plast, Coleman, Nilkamal, Grizzly, Bison Coolers, YETI, ORCA, Pelican, and K2.



Lucintel forecasts that hard body cooler is expected to remain the largest segment and witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for cooler with higher longevity and easy to carry.



Within the cooler market, camping will remain the largest end use market and also witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing spending in outdoor amusement activities and travelling.



North America is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing interest in outdoor activities and higher per capita income.



Some of the features of "Cooler Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global cooler market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Million Units) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global cooler market size by various applications such as application, type, and capacity in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global cooler market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of cooler in the global cooler market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of cooler in the global cooler market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following key questions:

Q.1. How big are the opportunities for the global cooler market by application (camping, medical, and military cooler), product type (hard body cooler and soft body cooler), capacity (below 15 quarts, between 16 and 40 quarts, between 41 and 100 quarts, and above 100 quarts), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which product segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this cooler (cooler market, cooler box market, outdoor cooler box market, camping cooler box, cool Ice box) market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this cooler (cooler market, cooler box market, outdoor cooler box market, camping cooler box, cool Ice box) market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this cooler (cooler market, cooler box market, outdoor cooler box market, camping cooler box, cool Ice box) market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the cooler (cooler market, cooler box market, outdoor cooler box market, camping cooler box, cool Ice box) market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the cooler (cooler market, cooler box market, outdoor cooler box market, camping cooler box, cool Ice box) market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this cooler (cooler market, cooler box market, outdoor cooler box market, camping cooler box, cool Ice box) market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years in this cooler (cooler market, cooler box market, outdoor cooler box market, camping cooler box, cool Ice box) market?



