NEW YORK, August 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cranial fixation and stabilization systems market projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7%.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05369871







The global cranial fixation and stabilization systems market is expected to reach USD 1.74 billion by 2022 from USD 1.14 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.7%.







Growth in this market is mainly driven by the increasing prevalence of neurological diseases and high incidence of road accidents and fall related injuries. However, the lack of trained professionals and competition from local players are expected to challenge market growth in the coming years.







Cranial fixation systems are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on product, the market is segmented into cranial fixation systems and cranial stabilization systems.The cranial fixation systems segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.







The large share of the cranial fixation systems segment is attributed to the availability of customized product offerings and the increasing adoption of cranial fixation systems by neurosurgeons.







Hospitals are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.







The large share of this segment is majorly attributed to the growing volume of surgical procedures performed in hospitals for traumatic brain injury.







Asia to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.



In 2017, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market followed by Europe.However, Asia is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.







This can be attributed to factors such as the large population base in Asian countries, growing geriatric population, and increasing number of road accidents and fall related injuries which results in the increase in brain injuries. The increasing focus of prominent players on Asia is also supporting market growth in the region.







The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:



• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 36%; Tier 2 - 46%; Tier 3 - 18%



• By Designation (Supply Side): C-level- 27%; D-level- 44%; Others- 29%



• By Designation (Demand Side): Neurosurgeons - 38%; Medical Researchers- 29%; Others- 33%



• By Region: North America-55%; Europe-24%; Asia -15%; Rest of the World-6%







List of companies profiled in the report



• B. Braun (Germany)



• Changzhou Huida (China)



• DePuy Synthes (US)



• Evonos (Germany)



• Integra (US)



• Jeil Medical (Korea)



• KLS Martin (Germany)



• Medicon (Germany)



• Medtronic (Ireland)



• Micromar (Brazil)



• NEOS Surgery (Spain)



• OsteoMed (US)



• Pro Med Instruments (Germany))



• Stryker (US)



• Zimmer Biomet (US)







Research Coverage:



The report provides an overview of the cranial fixation and stabilization systems market.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as product, material type, end user, and region.







Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.







Key Benefits of Buying the Report:



The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them with the closest approximations of revenues for the overall cranial fixation and stabilization systems market and its subsegments.This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape better and gain insights to position their businesses and help companies make suitable go-to-market strategies.







The report also will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information regarding key market drivers and opportunities.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05369871







About Reportlinker



ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.







__________________________



Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com



US: (339)-368-6001



Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

