NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cranial orthoses include all the orthotic devices that are used in the treatment of cranial deformities. This cranial orthoses market analysis considers sales from segments, including plagiocephaly, scaphocephaly, and brachycephaly. Our analysis also considers the sales of cranial orthoses in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the plagiocephaly segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the use of cranial orthoses for effective and safe treatment of plagiocephaly will play a significant role in the plagiocephaly segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global cranial orthoses market report looks at factors such as the increasing incidence of cranial deformities, FDA approved devices and favorable reimbursement conditions. However, the availability of alternative methods to cranial orthoses, drawbacks associated with cranial orthoses, and lack of access to quality healthcare in underdeveloped and developing regions may hamper the growth of the cranial orthoses industry over the forecast period.

Global Cranial Orthoses Market: Overview



Increasing incidence of cranial deformities



The prevalence rate of various head shape anomalies during the growth period of an infant varies between 45%-47%. Similarly, congenital muscular torticollis (CMT) is another condition with an incidence rate of about 15%-17% of the normal newborns. The increasing number of such conditions is positively influencing the demand for cranial orthoses and will lead to the expansion of the global cranial orthoses market at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period.



Use of 3D scanning for cranial orthoses



3D scanners are more accurate than plaster molds, which aids in the process of more accurate development of cranial orthoses. This boosts the appropriate growth of the skull or head of infants. The growing popularity and adoption of 3D scanners for cranial orthoses are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global cranial orthoses market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cranial orthoses manufacturers, that include Becker Orthopedic, Boston Orthotics & Prosthetics, Cranial Technologies Inc., Hanger Inc., Orthomerica Products Inc., and Scheck & Siress Prosthetics Inc.



Also, the cranial orthoses market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



