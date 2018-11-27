NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

The Global CRISPR market is expected to witness a boost of 36.53%CAGR over the forecast period of 2018-2026. Factors like increasing demand of the technology for drug discovery, late pregnancies leading to birth disorders and growing investments for path-breaking research technology are fueling the market growth.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The Global CRISPR market is segmented on the basis of products, applications, end-users.The product segment includes plasmids and vectors, design tools, Cas9 nuclease and gRNA, and delivery systems.



The application segment includes genetic engineering, genome editing, gRNA database/gene library, human stem cells, CRISPR plasmid, genetically modified organisms/crops and cell line engineering. The end-users for the CRISPR market include research foundation, academic institutes, pharma companies and biotech firms.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Regional segmentation of the market is done into Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America and rest of the world CRISPR markets.The Asia-Pacific market is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period.



The region is driven by high population growth in emerging nations of India and China and a growing prevalence of genetic diseases there. The North American market, on the other hand, is predicted to account for the highest revenue share by the end of the forecast period, with the U.S being its major contributor. The presence of leading market companies and growing consumer awareness related to this technology is responsible for propelling this region ahead.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Editas Medicine, Crispr Therapeutics Ag, Sigma-Aldrich (Merck), Horizon Discovery Plc, Genscript, Lonza Group Ag, Sangamo Biosciences Inc,Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), Origene Technologies Inc, New England Biolabs Inc, Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals Inc, Caribou Biosciences Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Precision Biosciences, Intellia Therapeutics Inc, Cellectis Bioresearch Sas, and Novartis International Ag are few of the companies engaged in the global CRISPR market.



