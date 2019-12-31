The global cross-border e-commerce logistics market at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market: About this market

This cross-border e-commerce logistics market analysis considers sales from transportation, warehousing, and other services. Our study also finds the sales of cross-border e-commerce logistics in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the transportation segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing government expenditure on logistics infrastructure will play a significant role in the transportation segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global cross-border e-commerce logistics market report looks at factors such as increasing penetration of mobile computing devices, growth of e-commerce startups, and cross-border e-commerce activities. However, the high cost of air freight and logistics, the growing number of cargo thefts, and stringent regulations on e-commerce logistics may hamper the growth of the cross-border e-commerce logistics industry over the forecast period.

Global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market: Overview

Increasing penetration of mobile computing devices

Several e-commerce vendors are developing mobile compatible applications due to the growing penetration of mobile devices and preference for shopping through smartphone shopping apps. These mobile compatible applications are expected to transform the customer shopping experience with features such as ease of payment, comfort, and convenience. Moreover, vendors obtain information about their customers through these apps, which helps them in providing a tailored shopping experience through targeted advertising to achieve customer loyalty and customer retention. Therefore, the increasing penetration of mobile computing devices is leading to an increase in online orders which, in turn, will benefit cross-border e-commerce logistics companies by driving the demand for services such as transportation and warehousing. Thus, the increasing penetration of mobile computing devices will lead to the expansion of the global cross-border e-commerce logistics market at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

Adoption of blockchain technology in the logistics market

Blockchain technology can be used to record digital transactions such as log miles and hours drove, and improve security, visibility, and accuracy of data. This technology is expected to help the logistics industry in forecasting and predicting asset volumes more accurately and ensure better asset utilization. It has the potential to prevent fraudulent activities in freight management and manage elements such as freight contracts and parts management. Due to several benefits of this technology, some of the leading logistics service providers in the market are expected to adopt this technology in the coming years. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global cross-border e-commerce logistics market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cross-border e-commerce logistics manufacturers, that include A.P. Møller - Mærsk AS, Aramex International LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service of America Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.

Also, the cross-border e-commerce logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



