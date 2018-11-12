The Global Cryptocurrency Market Continues to Grow as Blockchain Technology Evolves

NEW YORK, November 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to data compiled by Bekryl, the global cryptocurrency market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 43.7%. The market is being propelled by the backend technology of blockchain which allows for safe and secure transactions. The technology behind cryptocurrency is still continually evolving. Most cryptocurrencies are backed by two mechanisms; the first publishes every transaction in a public database and the second protects the ledger cryptographically. Notably, bitcoin has become one of the most common digital coins after its prominent rise last year. The coin was one of the first decentralized alternate currencies offered to consumers. The cryptocurrency market is being heavily driven by new emerging solutions used in different markets such as healthcare, retail, IT services, media and logistics. Netcoins Holdings Inc. (OTC: GARLF), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD), Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK), Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC)

Despite the prominence of cryptocurrencies, it has received backlash from official regulators because it is not a form of a recognized currency. Nevertheless, many financial institutions and firms are still using and recognizing cryptocurrencies because of its technology. "Legislative changes regarding financial products are bringing in more transparency and legitimacy to the crypto-trading space," said Hayato Terai, Co-Chief Executive Officer of G8C token-issuing GanaEight Coin Ltd., a Ganapati Group company, according to a Forbes article. "The ICO space will soon undergo similar changes as well. With better regulations and security mechanisms such as tokenized securities and stablecoins already being introduced, we should expect more interest and participation from institutional investors."

Netcoins Holdings Inc. (OTC: GARLF) is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker (CSE: NETC). Earlier last week, the Company announced breaking news that the, "previously announced upcoming 150,000+ retail locations are live and active as of today.

On September 17, 2018, a definitive agreement with a global voucher partner was made to expand the Netcoins retail network to 171,000+ locations. Integration with this voucher partner is now complete, and people can now walk into these 150,000+ new locations across 6 continents to purchase a cash voucher which can then be redeemed online at http://www.goNetcoins.com/redeem for a cryptocurrency of their choice.

'This expansion increases our reach by 7x, and helps us make purchasing crypto easier and more accessible for the everyday consumer,' said Netcoins CEO Mark Binns. 'The team at Netcoins is always executing, and we are excited that effective today these 150,000+ locations can start selling vouchers that can be redeemed for crypto via Netcoins. Our retail network is an integral part of our offering, and we are thrilled to be providing a global retail crypto solution.'

About the Company: The Company is in the business of developing software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor through brokerage services. Netcoins enables crypto transactions via 171,000+ retail locations globally and an Over-The-Counter (OTC) trading desk."

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), a leader in the semiconductor industry, is shaping the data-centric future with computing and communications technology that is the foundation of the world's innovations. Today's cybersecurity landscape is constantly evolving with emerging threats, which means Intel must be vigilant in delivering solutions that protect customers and their data. Given the cybersecurity axiom that hardware is the foundation for innovation and is the root of trust, Intel has long been focused on driving security innovation from the silicon to applications and from the client device to the edge and to the cloud. Earlier this year, Intel announced that it is taking another step forward, with two new technology announcements: Intel® Threat Detection Technology (Intel® TDT), a set of silicon-level capabilities that will help the ecosystem detect new classes of threats, and Intel® Security Essentials, a framework that standardizes the built-in security features across Intel processors. The Company is also announcing a strengthened academic partnership with Purdue University, to help accelerate the development and availability of cybersecurity talent. Intel also announced its launch of Intel Security Essentials, which will ensure a consistent set of critical root-of-trust hardware security capabilities across Intel® Core™, Intel Xeon and Intel Atom® processors. These capabilities are platform integrity technologies for secure boot, hardware protections (for data, keys and other digital assets), accelerated cryptography and trusted execution enclaves to protect applications at runtime.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) provides investing services and education to more than 11 million client accounts totaling more than USD 1.2 Trillion in assets, and custodial services to more than 6,000 registered investment advisors. After being among the first financial services firms to offer approved clients with access to bitcoin futures contracts last year, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation recently announced that it had made a strategic investment in ErisX, a regulated derivatives exchange and clearing organization that will include digital asset futures and spot contracts on one platform. With in-depth experience delivering and operating a fully regulated marketplace, ErisX has entered into the digital asset space with a broad offering of both spot and futures contracts on one platform. ErisX has integrated digital asset products and technology into reliable, compliant and robust capital markets workflows. With a regulated, liquid and accessible offering, ErisX enhances the digital asset space for institutional and individual traders alike. "As a strategic investor in the initiative, we look forward to working with the team at ErisX as they develop and launch digital currency products designed to fulfill the needs of retail investors," said JB Mackenzie, Managing Director Futures & Forex at TD Ameritrade. "ErisX's plan is to offer traders access to cryptocurrency spot contracts as well as futures contracts on a single exchange."

Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) is shaping the technologies at the heart of our connected world, to transform the human experience. Nokia and Streamr announced a partnership earlier this year. Streamr's Marketplace is a web-based application where data providers can list real-time data streams, and data consumers can subscribe and pay for access to those data streams. Pricing schedule and time-based access control are coded in Ethereum smart contracts. By using Streamr's cryptographic token, DATA, it is possible to make data streams around the globe freely tradeable. Streamr launched its realtime data Marketplace that connects data producers and consumers. The launch took place on-stage at Consensus in New York, and was followed by the announcement of industry-leading partnerships with Nokia, the multinational telecommunications, information technology and consumer electronics company, and OSIsoft, the industry's trusted leader in operational intelligence. Streamr's partnership with Nokia will see the development of the next generation of mobile base stations and enable Nokia customers to monetize their data while the partnership with OSIsoft will focus on enabling better sharing of Realtime data between the organizations that OSIsoft currently serves with its PI System software.

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC) provides Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solutions with strong multi-layer fintech technologies leveraging blockchain and artificial intelligence. Ideanomics recently announced that it had entered into a joint venture agreement with TPJ Ltd, to create Ideanomics Resources LTD, a U.K. company based in London. The 75% Ideanomics owned joint venture has been created to unlock value in the commodities and energy sectors by leveraging and utilizing the Ideanomics Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solutions, a suite of strong multi-layer fintech technologies leveraging blockchain and artificial intelligence. Ideanomics Resources will initially focus its efforts in Africa and Middle East where it has significant long-term relationships. The joint venture will be responsible for setting up a commodity and energy digital asset exchange, which will leverage Ideanomics Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solutions. These solutions will include pricing model, with super artificial intelligence for indexing & futures pricing, the tokenization of assets, including mining, oil and gas assets projects, and the processing and settlement services for supply chain finance using our blockchain and smart contract settlement technology. "We are delighted to join the Ideanomics team. London is an important hub for the group and the sector. We are focused and determined on opening up the benefits of AI and blockchain applications to the public and private sector, both in traditional markets such as Europe, and emerging markets such as Africa. We have the digital capability to bridge continents and place emerging states onto the global economic map. This is an exciting moment in the digital renaissance as the world moves rapidly forward into new ways to increase efficiency, performance and transparency in the way that it trades," said Jason McCue LLD, Director of Ideanomics Resources LTD.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For netcoins holdings inc. financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com .

For further information:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

Url: http://www.FinancialBuzz.com



SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com