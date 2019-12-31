LONDON, Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global custom antibody market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9%.

The custom antibody market is expected to reach USD 481 million by 2023 from an estimated USD 313 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.9%. Increase in research activities (especially in the life sciences industry), growing industry-academia collaborations, and the expanding antibody therapeutics pipeline are the primary growth drivers for this market. Rapid growth in developing countries across APAC and Latin America and the increasing demand for personalized medicine and protein therapeutics are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players in this market. However, the need for steep capital investments and long duration of antibody development, along with the increasing focus on antibody alternatives for proteomic studies, are some of the major market challenges.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5676490



Antibody production & purification segment to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of services, the custom antibody market is segmented into antibody development, antibody production & purification, and antibody fragmentation & labeling.The antibody production & purification segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the custom antibody services market during the forecast period.



Growth in this segment is largely driven by the need for high-quality antibodies for research reproducibility and generating high-quality therapeutics.



The recombinant antibodies segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, custom antibodies are categorized as monoclonal antibodies, polyclonal antibodies, recombinant antibodies, and other custom antibodies.The recombinant antibodies segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The increasing development of recombinant antibodies due to their advantages such as batch-to-batch reproducibility, rapid production along with their capability of data reproducibility within research is propelling the growth of this segment during the forecast period.



APAC is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Even though North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global custom antibody market in 2018, APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing Asian scientific base and capability, growing proteomics and genomics research and increasing research funding, increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, growing awareness about personalized therapeutics, and increasing research activities in the field of mAb-based therapeutics are factors driving the growth of this regional segment.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–48%, Tier 2–34%, and Tier 3–18%

• By Designation: C-level–42%, Director Level–40%, and Others–18%

• By Region: North America–35%, Europe–25%, Asia Pacific–30%, Row – 7%



The prominent players in the global custom antibody market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Merck Group (Germany), Abcam plc (UK), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), GenScript (US), BioLegend, Inc. (US), Rockland Immunochemicals (US), ProMab Biotechnologies (US), Innovagen AB (Sweden), and ProteoGenix (US).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the market for various custom antibody services and their adoption pattern.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global custom antibody market and different segments such as service, type, source, research area, end user, and regions.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product & service offerings, and recent developments.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market presence.



This report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the global custom antibody market

• Product & Service Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product or service launches in the global custom antibody market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging regions by service, type, source, research area, end user, and region

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global custom antibody market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products & services of leading players in the global custom antibody market



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5676490



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

