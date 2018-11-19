LONDON, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Customer Experience Management Market size is expected to reach $21.3 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 22.0% CAGR during the forecast period.







Growing demand for personalized customer experience is a major factor that is driving the growth of the market. CEM is a process of putting together set of practices and technologies to bring about continuous transformations within an organization to meet and exceed consumer expectations. The importance of customer experience is now a vital part of business strategies, as it helps organizations in enhancing their brands, improve customer loyalty, reduce customer churn, and as a result have a direct impact on the revenues.



Based on Touch Point Type, the market is segmented into Call Centers, Email & Web Services, Stores/ Branch, Social Media, and Mobile & Others. Based on Analytical Tool Type, the market is segmented into Text Analytics, Web Analytics, Enterprise Feedback Management Software, and Speech Analytics & Others. Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into Cloud and On-Premise. Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, Government, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecom, Media & Entertainment, and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the Global Customer Experience Management Market. Key companies profiled in the report include Adobe Systems Inc., Avaya, CA Technologies, Inc., IBM Corporation, Nokia Corporation (Nokia Networks), Open Text Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc., and Zendesk.



