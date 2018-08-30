LONDON, August 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Cyber Security Market is accounted for $95.15 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $365.26 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2017 to 2026. Stringent compliance & regulatory requirements, rising demand for IT security budget, growing attractiveness of digitalization, increasing cyber attacks and growing awareness of the security risks are the factors fueling the market growth. However, lack of awareness regarding benefits of effective security solutions especially in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are restricting the growth of the market.







Cyber security is a body of technologies, processes and practices designed to protect networks, computers, programs and data from unauthorized access. Cyber security is basically computer security. There is a significant increase in the cyber security because cyber security solutions increase cyber speed and offers number of options to save data. Cyber security is coupled with information technology security, which focuses on protecting computers and confidential data stored in it from cyber criminals. Cyber security market offers a number of advantages including enhanced security of cyberspaces, expanded digital safeguard and quicker reaction time to national crises. These advantages of cyber security market automatically enhance the value of service given to the market end-users.







Amongst Deployment Mode, On-premises held considerable market share as it provide high level of security and complete control over the critical data. Government, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), and manufacturing sectors widely implement the on-premises cyber security solutions. By geography, North America dominated the market during the predicted period due to existence of prominent players offering enhanced solution and services to all the sectors in the region.







Some of the key players in Cyber Security market include Centrify Corporation, Checkpoint Software Technologies Ltd, Cisco Systems, Dell EMC (RSA Security), EMC Corporation, FireEye, HPE, IBM Corporation, INTEL SECURITY (U.S.), Kaspersky Labs India Private Limited, RAPID7, INC. (U.S.), Sophos, Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro, Verizon Communications, Palo Alto Networks, McAfee, Juniper Networks, Fortinet, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Imperva, Cyber Ark Software, Ltd, AVG Technologies and Proofpoint, Inc.







Deployment Modes Covered:



• On-Premises



• Cloud







Organization Sizes Covered:



• Large Enterprises



• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises







Security Types Covered:



• Application Security



• Cloud Security



• Endpoint Security



• Network Security



• Wireless Security



• Enterprise Security



• Other Security Types







Solutions Covered:



• Data Loss Prevention



• Disaster Recovery



• Distributed Denial of Service Mitigation



• Encryption



• Identity and Access Management



• Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System



• Risk and Compliance Management



• Security and Vulnerability Management



• Security Information and Event Management



• Unified Threat Management



• Other Solutions







Components Covered:



• Services



• Solutions







Services Covered:



• Professional Services



• Managed Security Services (MSS)







End Users Covered:



• Aerospace, Defense and Intelligence



• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)



• Energy and Utilities



• Government and Public Utilities



• Healthcare



• IT and Telecom



• Manufacturing



• Retail



• Other End users







Regions Covered:



• North América



• US



• Canada



• Mexico



• Europe



• Germany



• UK



• Italy



• France



• Spain



• Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



• Japan



• China



• India



• Austrália



• New Zealand



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific



• South América



• Argentina



• Brazil



• Chile



• Rest of South America



• Middle East & África



• Saudi Arabia



• UAE



• Qatar



• South África



• Rest of Middle East & Africa







What our report offers:



- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments



- Market share analysis of the top industry players



- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants



- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets



- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)



- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations



- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends



- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments



- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements







