LONDON, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Data Center construction market accounted for US$ 45.1 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 89.9 Bn in 2027. The demand of Data Center construction market is largely influenced by rise in the demand of green/energy efficient data center, which is designed to achieve maximum energy efficiency and decreasing the environmental impact. For this purpose, strategies to reduce carbon footprint are used within the data centers including low-emissions building materials usage, minimizing building footprints, water and waste recycling as well as making use of alternative energy technologies. These alternative technologies include heat pumps, photovoltaic, evaporative cooling etc. For achieving energy efficiency and controlling the costs of operations, several companies are already implementing measures to reduce electricity and water usage in the data centers.



The Data Center construction market is fragmented with the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the data center construction market is expected to change in the upcoming years.In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies as well as private data center construction market player to further accelerate the global Data Center construction market.



For instance, Amazon is planning to build a US$ 1.08 Bn (Euro 1 Bn) data center in Dublin; IBM plans to open three data centers in UK; also, after two data centers in Ireland and Denmark, Facebook is announced to construct its third data center in Denmark. Furthermore, Interxion has plans to invest US$ 87.8 Mn (Euros 83 Mn) to construct new data center facilities in London, Frankfurt, and Stockholm.



On the basis of type of construction, the electrical design segment is leading the Data Center construction market and is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR.Growth of this segment is primarily driven by technological advancement in modern data processing servers and storage systems.



Utilization of advanced analytical techniques across enterprises is demanding the deployment of high speed processing equipment in data center facilities. Further, development in cloud computing is encouraging the companies to replace old IT infrastructure equipment in order to keep pace with innovation.



The overall Data Center construction market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Data Center construction market.



It also provides the overview and forecast for the global Data Center construction market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Data Center construction industry. Some of the prominent companies present in Data Center construction market are DPR Constructions, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Hitachi Vantara Corporation (Hitachi Ltd.), AECOM, Holder Construction Company, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Tripp Lite, Turner Construction, The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, and Schneider Electric. SE among other data center construction market players.



