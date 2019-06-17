NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



Enterprises are increasingly adopting HPC systems to manage large amounts of structured and unstructured data stored on on-premise and cloud by business and consumer-based applications. Integrating HPC with IT infrastructure helps process the data more efficiently. Many companies are investing heavily in HPC data centers and are adopting cloud-based HPC systems. The increased adoption of data centers increases the need for high-availability servers and networking devices. This will increase the adoption of network rack and server rack. The increased adoption of HPC across enterprises is expected to drive the growth of the global data center construction market size at a CAGR of nearly 11% during 2019-2023. However, the market's momentum will decelerate in the coming years because of the decrease in year-over-year growth.



Market Overview



Growing investments in data center construction



The adoption of automation across industries has resulted in an exponential growth in data traffic. The requirement to manage such large amounts of data is driving many end-user industries to build data centers or lease data center space from colocation service providers. The growing investments in the data center construction will likely drive the growth of the market.



High power consumption in data centers



The data center servers and cooling solutions consume more power than any other type of infrastructure. The high-power consumption and increasing carbon emissions of data centers are the key challenges faced by market vendors.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the data center construction market size during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented with quite a few players occupying the market share. Companies such as Asetek Inc. and Legrand have intensified competition. Factors such as increased adoption of HPC across enterprises and the growing investments in data center construction will provide significant growth opportunities for data center construction companies. Asetek Inc., Legrand, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv Group Corp. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



