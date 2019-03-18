NEW YORK, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Data Center Cooling Market size is expected to reach $18.8 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 13.4% CAGR during the forecast period.



The fueling factors behind the significant developments in this industry are augmented demand for improved mobility, operational efficacy, security, and bandwidth. Software-based centers are providing top-notch levels of automation, which is eventually contributing to the market expansion. A growing shift towards digital transformation via connected technology and IoT has triggered the requisite for a data center ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to ensure prompt deployment, scalability, flexibility, security, and accessibility. The shift is also opening the doors for developments in the innovative systems which can also be cost-effective, highly responsive, and software-defined.



Organizations that operate in multiple industries, such as manufacturing, education and research, and chemicals can produce and store enormous amounts of data. The varieties of operations also seldom put them under scenarios where they have to solve complex calculations and problems. These problems are often related to several natural phenomenon's like changes in climate, space explorations, and weather forecasting. In these cases, enterprises rely on IT professionals for dealing with financial and web data, applications, and databases that need high processing power coupled with improved performance, speed, and cooling efficiency. In addition, this would greatly impact the worldwide market.



Based on Solution Type, the market is segmented into Air Conditioners, Precision Air Conditioners, Air Handling Units, Chillers and Others. Based on Structure Type, the market is segmented into Room Based Cooling, Row Based Cooling, and Rack Based Cooling. Based on Data Center Type, the market is segmented into Large Data Center, and Medium-Sized & Others Data Center. Based on end User Type, the market is segmented into Telecom & IT, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government & Defense and Others.Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers theanalysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Emerson Electric, Asetek A/S, Hitachi, Ltd., AdaptivCool, Coolcentric, IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Cisco System, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., and Schneider Electric SE.



