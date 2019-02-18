NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global data center cooling market size is expected to reach USD 20.7 billion by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 13.5%, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising number of data centers, increasing usage of cloud computing, and increased demand for eco-friendly cooling technologies are some of the key factors that are expected to boost the market growth.



Emergence of cloud computing coupled with initiatives by government organizations to promote the adoption of cloud technology and enable prominent vendors to introduce technological advancements is driving the market growth.For example, the government of UAE introduced various projects including Smart Dubai and Smart Abu Dhabi, which were aimed at bringing about digital transformation and economic growth in the country.



Such initiatives are expected to drive the market in UAE.



Data center cooling accounts for over 30% of the total energy consumption.In the current scenario, companies are moving toward sustainable cooling, which can save up to 80% or more on energy costs for cooling.



For instance, Apple's North Carolina data center facility operates completely on sustainable, eco-friendly power sources as data center cooling is achieved through the free-air cooling technique, allowing the chillers to be off 75% of the time.



Additionally, there is a rise in pressure from the local and federal government agencies, environmentalists, and the general public for organizations to implement green initiatives.Therefore, high demand for eco-friendly and cost-effective cooling solutions is expected to propel the market growth.



However, high installation and maintenance costs, electricity consumption, and carbon emissions are some of the challenges affecting the industry growth.



• Telecom segment accounted for over 20.0% of the total market share in 2018 owing to increased penetration of 4G services and development of 5G infrastructure that has data-intensive networks

• Furthermore, growing number of telecom subscribers using smartphones and tablets is anticipated to boost the demand for data centers, thereby propelling the market growth

• Middle East region is expected to witness substantial growth owing to rising need for enhanced cooling techniques

• Several IT companies, including Google Inc., Oracle Corporation, and Alibaba, have announced their plans to build data centers in the Middle East

• Europe is also anticipated to witness a significant growth owing to cold weather conditions in Nordic countries

• The raised floor with containment segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR 6% from 2019 to 2025

• Major companies in the market are Schneider Electric, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Hitachi, Ltd., Fujitsu Limited, and Vertiv Co. Most of these industry participants focus on introducing different techniques to enhance their market presence



