NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.4% during the forecast period, to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2025 from USD 1.5 billion in 2020. Digital business transformation has entered a more challenging and urgency-driven phase due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Global giants are providing customers with cost-effective and productive digital solutions as every industry is economically hard-hit from the pandemic. The sudden shutdowns of organizations and institutions increased the demand for cloud solutions and other online services. The DCIM market in verticals such as IT, telecom, BFSI, and media and entertainment, has impacted positively due to the work from the home initiative. Employees are using cloud collaboration platforms for communicating and consuming online streaming services heavily as they to stayed at home amidst the pandemic. Enterprises across the globe are recovering gradually and are expected to get back on gradually by mid of 2021.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05981042/?utm_source=PRN







Capacity planning aids in forecasting and predicting the future resource requirements of data centers

Capacity planning aids in forecasting and predicting the future resource requirements of data centers.It provides a comprehensive view of data center's resources consumed in real-time and allows customers to use different methods to forecast the exact capacity impact of data center projects on space, power, cooling, and networks.



Capacity planning provides a centralized view of all network connections and its capacity at one go and eliminates the need to visit back and forth to data centers. Second-generation DCIM eliminates manual tasks, inaccuracy, and risk out of data center capacity planning, enabling much simple to deploy compute power in existing racks, driving additional efficiencies.



The BFSI vertical expected to hold largest market share in 2020.

The BFSI vertical is adopting cloud services as it helps save operational costs and offers high business continuity.The adoption of cloud services in the BFSI vertical requires data centers to store data and process them on a real-time basis.



Data centers in this vertical offer high computing power and reduces time to market for BFSI institutions.Data centers also offer services, such as virtual machine disk library, file or object storage, firewalls, load balancers, IP addresses, or network connectivity, in overlays or Virtual Local Area Networks (VLANs) form.



Data centers ensure business continuity by focusing on issues, such as manageability, scalability, efficiency, and energy efficiency, for the BFSI vertical. These issues will not be met if there is no proper monitoring of data centers.



North America to hold the largest market size and Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period

North America is home to many data centers spread across the region.The DCIM market is expected to see a growing demand in North America, due to its increased emphasis on energy-efficient data centers.



The major countries in the DCIM market in North America are the US and Canada.Major vendors offering DCIM in North America are Vertiv, Nlyte Software, Panduit, and Sunbird Software.



The high adoption rate of the data center network management solution is expected to fuel market growth due to the considerable presence of the existing data centers and vendors in the region.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key people.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier I: 33%, Tier II: 25%, and Tier III: 42%

• By Designation: C-Level: 31%, D-Level: 34%, and Others: 35%

• By Region: North America: 42%, Europe: 28%, APAC: 22%, and RoW: 8%



The report profiles the following key vendors:

1. ABB (Switzerland)

2. CommScope (US)

3. Cormant (US)

4. Delta Electronics (Taiwan)

5. Device42 (US)

6. Eaton (Ireland)

7. FNT (Germany)

8. Graphical Networks (US)

9. GreenField Software (Oman)

10. Huawei (China)

11. Hyperview (Canada)

12. Intel (US)

13. Modius (US)

14. Nlyte Software (US)

15. Optimum Path (US)

16. Panduit (US)

17. Patchmanager (Netherlands)

18. Rackwise (US)

19. RF Code (US)

20. Rittal (Germany)

21. Schneider Electric (France)

22. Siemens (Germany)

23. SolarWinds (US)

24. Sunbird Software (US)

25. UnityOneCloud (US)

26. Vertiv (US)



Research Coverage

The report segments the global DCIM market by service type, the DCIM market has been segmented into real-time replication, backup and restore, and data protection.By the deployment model, the DCIM market has been segmented into public cloud and private cloud.



Based on organization size, the market has been classified into Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.By vertical, the DCIM market has been classified into Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI); telecommunications; IT and Information Technology-enabled Services (ITeS); government and public sector; retail and consumer goods; manufacturing; energy and utilities; media and entertainment; healthcare and life sciences; and others (education, travel and hospitality, and transportation and logistics).

• By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in the DCIM market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall DCIM market and the subsegments.The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05981042/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

