LONDON, August 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Data Center Transformation Market size is expected to reach $13.4 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 13.5% CAGR during the forecast period.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5490325







Data center transformation services enhance and optimize IT assets to achieve service level agreements. Data center application's transformation from client/server architecture generation to a cloud architecture generation has contributed to the demand for data center transformation services. Additionally, rapid growth in the data center traffic and increase in data center spending have driven the demand for data center transformation services. While deploying data center solutions, automation of security is essential, to ensure operational efficiency through automatic provisioning and provide centralized control for all security capabilities. While considering data center transformation, the need to address security consideration is essential.







Based on the Services type, the Data Center Transformation market is segmented into Automation Services, Infrastructure Management Services, Consolidation Services and Optimization Services. Based on the Tier Type, the market is segmented into Tier 4, Tier 3, Tier 2 and Tier 1. Based on the Data Center Type, the market is segmented into Small & Medium Data Centers and Large Data Centers. Based on End User Type, the market is segmented into Cloud Service Providers and Enterprises & Colocation Providers. The verticals covered under the report include BFSI, Government, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecom & IT, Education and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.







The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Micro Focus, Hitachi, LTD., Cisco Systems, Inc., NTT Data Corporation, Dell Technologies, Inc, Netapp, Inc., Atos and Schneider Electric SE.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5490325







About Reportbuyer



Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers







For more information:



Sarah Smith



Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com



Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com



Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904



Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

