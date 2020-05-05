The Global Defense Tactical Computers Market is expected to grow by $ 1.07 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Defense Tactical Computers Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global defense tactical computers market and it is poised to grow by $ 1.07 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on global defense tactical computers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the digitization of the battlefield, greater situational awareness for soldiers and increasing number of military vehicles. In addition, digitization of the battlefield is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The global defense tactical computers market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes



The global defense tactical computers market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Handheld defense tactical computers

• Vehicle-mounted defense tactical computers

• Wearable defense tactical computers



By Geographic Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the advent of lightweight tactical computers as one of the prime reasons driving the global defense tactical computers market growth during the next few years. Also, open architecture-based defense tactical computers and rise of network-centric warfare will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our global defense tactical computers market covers the following areas:

• Global defense tactical computers market sizing

• Global defense tactical computers market forecast

• Global defense tactical computers market industry analysis



