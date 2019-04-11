NEW YORK, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



KEY FINDINGS

Driven by the increasing demand from industries like pulp and paper, paints and coatings and food and beverages, the global defoamers market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 4.97% and 4.99% CAGR by value and volume respectively over the forecast period of 2019-2027. Defoamers are mostly used as antifoaming agents to improve the drainage problems in these industries.







MARKET INSIGHTS

The global defoamers market is segmented on the basis of applications and products.Defoamers find their application in industries like coatings, agrochemicals, food & beverage, water treatment, pulp & paper, etc.



On the basis of product, the global defoamers market is categorized as oil-based defoamers, silicone-based defoamers, water-based defoamers and others.

They also improve the drainage in the Kraft pulp stock, bleaching plant screen, sulfite stock area in the pulp mills. In addition to this, defoamers reduce the paper-breaking, and hence, improves paper machine run ability.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Geographical segmentation of the global defoamers market is carried over into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and the Rest of World.Asia-Pacific was the largest market for defoamers in 2018 and is expected to continue to rule the global scenario throughout the projected years of 2019-2027.



Europe and North American market follow this. While China is expected to be a significant contributor to the Asia-Pacific, Germany and the United States are expected to be the major contributors for the European and the North American market respectively.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Global defoamers market is replete with companies like Elementis PLC, Henkel KGaA, BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Synalloy Chemicals, Wacker Chemie AG, Trans-Chemco Inc., Baker Hughes Incorporated, Airedale Chemical, Evonik Industries AG, Kemira OYJ, Clariant SE, Dow Corning Corporation, Tiny Chempro, and KCC Basildon, which have been exhaustively profiled in the report. These companies are using organic and inorganic strategies for their market expansion.



