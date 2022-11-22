The Global Dental CAD-CAM Market is expected to grow by $921.8 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.08% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Dental CAD-CAM Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the dental CAD-CAM market and it is poised to grow by $921.8 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.08% during the forecast period. Our report on the dental CAD-CAM market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high demand for dental cosmetic surgeries, increasing number of DSOs supporting dental practices, and increase in dental-related problems among edentulous and geriatric population.

The dental CAD-CAM market is segmented as below:

By Product

Dental practice CAD-CAM systems

Dental laboratory CAD-CAM systems

By End-user

Dental clinics

Dental laboratories

Dental milling centers

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the use of intraoral scanners and open architecture solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the dental CAD-CAM market growth during the next few years. Also, an increasing number of mergers and acquisitions and the development of customized solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the dental CAD-CAM market covers the following areas:

Dental CAD-CAM market sizing

Dental CAD-CAM market forecast

Dental CAD-CAM market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dental CAD-CAM market vendors that include 3Shape AS, Align Technology Inc., Amann Girrbach AG, Carestream Dental LLC, Cimsystem Srl, Danaher Corp., Datron AG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., EGS Srl, Hexagon AB, Institut Straumann AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Jensen Dental, Kelkar Dynamics LLP, Planmeca Oy, Roland DGA Corp., Schutz Dental GmbH, Yenadent Ltd., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and Zirkonzahn Srl. Also, the dental CAD-CAM market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

