The global dental hygiene devices market size at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Dental Hygiene Devices Market: About this market



Dental hygiene devices remove plaque and tartar, which helps in preventing or treating dental diseases such as periodontal and gum diseases. These medical devices help in dental restoration and cosmetic dentistry procedures such as teeth whitening. This dental hygiene devices market analysis considers the sales of dental handpieces, dental burs, dental lasers, and dental scalers. Our analysis also considers the sales of dental hygiene devices in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the dental handpieces segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the wide presence of distributors will play a significant role in the dental handpieces segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global dental hygiene market looks at factors such as the increasing number of dental cases, new product launches, and growing number of M&A for business expansion. However, high costs associated with dental hygiene procedures, product recalls, and risks associated with dental hygiene devices may hamper the growth of the dental hygiene devices industry over the forecast period.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05793662/?utm_source=PRN







Global Dental Hygiene Devices Market: Overview



Increasing number of dental cases



There is an increase in the prevalence of dental diseases in Europe due to negligence in terms of teeth cleaning and treatment. Last year, the UK government mentioned that around 24.7% of the children under the age of 5 have tooth decay in the UK. The UK government also mentioned that a significant number of children up to the age of 19 years were hospitalized for tooth extraction over recent years. The increase in the number of dental cases across the world is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global dental hygiene devices market size at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.



Growing number of strategic partnerships



In order to increase sales, strengthen their market position, and to expand their geographical presence, vendors in the global dental hygiene market are forming strategic alliances. This strategy is helping vendors enter new markets and expand their product portfolio. These developments among vendors is expected to have a positive impact on the market's growth.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global dental hygiene devices market size during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several players, the global dental hygiene devices market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several dental hygiene device manufacturers, that include BIOLASE Inc., Brasseler USA, Danaher Corp., Dentsply Sirona Inc., and Nakanishi Inc.



Also, the dental hygiene devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05793662/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

