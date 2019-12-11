NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Dental Laboratories Market: About this market

This dental laboratories market analysis considers sales from prosthetic and diagnostic devices, therapeutic devices, and other products. Our study also finds the sales of dental laboratories in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the prosthetic and diagnostic devices segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growing awareness about oral healthcare will play a significant role in the prosthetic and diagnostic devices segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global dental laboratories market report looks at factors such as high prevalence of dental disorders, growing awareness about oral health, and increasing number of dentists in developed and developing countries. However, geopolitical uncertainties, intense competition among vendors, and lack of reimbursements may hamper the growth of the dental laboratories industry over the forecast period.

Global Dental Laboratories Market: Overview

High prevalence of dental disorders

The prevalence of dental disorders such as edentulism, periodontal diseases, and tooth decay is increasing. Dental disorders can be caused by factors such as birth defects and old age, improper dental care, poor eating habits, and consumption of tobacco. This is driving the demand for treatments such as dental prosthetic procedures, root-canal treatments, and tooth clean-ups. These procedures are performed in dental clinics or dental laboratories using dental laboratory products such as orthodontic devices. Thus, the high prevalence of dental disorders will lead to the expansion of the global dental laboratories market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Digitization driven by CAD/CAM technology

The evolution of dental laboratory devices, advances in computer science, and the integration of digitization in healthcare have resulted in the development of CAD/CAM technology in dentistry. This technology has facilitated the handling and planning of complicated procedures, such as tooth restoration and reconstruction, as well as the 3D imaging of dental crowns, bridges, and implants. This can lead to better patient diagnoses. CAD/CAM systems comprise a scanner to transform the geometry of a real object into digital data, software for data processing, and production technology to realize the desired product. Vendors are introducing advanced dental systems with this technology for dentures, splints, and clear aligners. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global dental laboratories market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dental laboratories manufacturers, that include 3M Co., DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Planmeca Group, Septodont Holding, SHOFU INC., Straumann Holding AG, Ultradent Products Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Also, the dental laboratories market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



