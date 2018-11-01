The Global Dermatological Drugs Market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of 11.19% during the period 2018-2022.

LONDON, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Dermatological Drugs



Dermatology is a therapy area that deals with diseases of the skin, hair, and nails, where the most common conditions are psoriasis, eczema, and acne vulgaris. Apart from these, there are around 3,000 types of dermatologic conditions.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Dermatological Drugs Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.19% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the dermatological drugs market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of dermatological drugs.



Technavio's report, dermatological drugs market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Key vendors

• AbbVie

• Offering

• Description

• Amgen

• Celgene

• Johnson & Johnson



Market driver

• Emergence of improved diagnostic modalities

Market challenge

• Patient non-adherence to treatment

Market trend

• Patent expiry of major drugs

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



