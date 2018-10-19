LONDON, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

The growth in the global diabetes drugs market is mainly driven by increased diabetic population and obesity rates in recent years.The North American market holds the largest share of the global market.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5365462



The global diabetes drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period of 2019-2027.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The important driver for the growth in this market is the increase in the prevalence of diabetes which is because of the increasing obesity among people caused by unhealthy diets and sedentary lifestyles.The diabetes drugs market segments include diabetes type and product class.



Diabetes drugs manufacturers offer products for use by both the types (type 1 and type 2) of diabetic patients. Growing elderly population is also influencing the market growth in a big way as the life expectancy rate is rising and the birth rate is declining at the same time.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The major countries considered in every region are North America (The United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe) and Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific).Rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity rate is anticipated to be the key factors for the growth of the diabetes market.



Global vendors are expanding their business by establishing their manufacturing facilities in developing countries. Vendors are focusing on strategic collaborations with domestic distribution partners and suppliers to improve their distribution channels.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Leading brands in the global market of diabetes drugs are Eli Lilly And Company, AstraZeneca Plc., B.Braun Melsungen Ag, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, Diavacs Inc., Xoma Corp., Albireo Pharma Inc., Macrogenics Inc., Astellas Pharma, Glaxosmithkline, Merck, Pfizer and Xeris Pharmaceuticals.



