The Global Diammonium Phosphate Market (2019-2023) - Ballance Agri-Nutrients, Coromandel International, Maaden, OCP, PhosAgro, and The Mosaic Company are Dominating

The global diammonium phosphate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% during the period 2019-2023.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the development in diammonium phosphate production. The development in the diammonium phosphate production is using green phosphate acid. The green phosphate acid owing to its high purity and effectiveness is expected to drive the market growth.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing demand for food. The increased food crisis and reducing arable land have led to a heavy dependence on phosphate fertilizers.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high competition from organic products. The increasing demand for organic fertilizers products is expected to have negative impact the global diammonium phosphate market.

Key Vendors

Ballance Agri-Nutrients

Coromandel International

Maaden - Saudi Arabian Mining Company

OCP

PhosAgro

The Mosaic Company

Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Fertilizers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Flame retardants - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Developments in diammonium phosphate production

Rising demand for fertilizers in biofuel production

Capacity expansions to accelerate growth

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Ballance Agri-Nutrients

Coromandel International

Maaden - Saudi Arabian Mining Company

OCP

PhosAgro

The Mosaic Company

