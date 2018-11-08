The Global Diammonium Phosphate Market (2019-2023) - Ballance Agri-Nutrients, Coromandel International, Maaden, OCP, PhosAgro, and The Mosaic Company are Dominating
The "Global Diammonium Phosphate Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global diammonium phosphate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% during the period 2019-2023.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the development in diammonium phosphate production. The development in the diammonium phosphate production is using green phosphate acid. The green phosphate acid owing to its high purity and effectiveness is expected to drive the market growth.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing demand for food. The increased food crisis and reducing arable land have led to a heavy dependence on phosphate fertilizers.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high competition from organic products. The increasing demand for organic fertilizers products is expected to have negative impact the global diammonium phosphate market.
Key Vendors
- Ballance Agri-Nutrients
- Coromandel International
- Maaden - Saudi Arabian Mining Company
- OCP
- PhosAgro
- The Mosaic Company
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Fertilizers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Flame retardants - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Developments in diammonium phosphate production
- Rising demand for fertilizers in biofuel production
- Capacity expansions to accelerate growth
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ballance Agri-Nutrients
- Coromandel International
- Maaden - Saudi Arabian Mining Company
- OCP
- PhosAgro
- The Mosaic Company
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3gc2h7/the_global?w=5
