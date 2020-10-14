The global Die Casting market is projected to reach US$94.1 billion by 2025
Oct 14, 2020, 12:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Die Casting market is projected to reach US$94.1 billion by 2025, driven by the growing demand for lightweight yet high performance components in industries ranging from electronics, lighting, automotive, aircraft, telecommunications, medical equipment, and hydraulics, among others. Die Casting, over the decades, has emerged into a widespread and extremely popular metal forming and processing process for producing metal parts. Defined as a process wherein molten metal is poured into a die-casting mold using high pressure, die-casting offers numerous advantages such as enabling high-speed production; ability to produce complex geometric shapes with precision; eliminates the need for machining; reduces material wastages; high degree of dimensional accuracy and stability; die-cast parts are heat resistant and have higher mechanical strength than plastic injection moldings; enables smooth or textured metal finishing; ability to be easily electroplated with little or no surface preparation; simplifies the assembly line process as fastening elements can be cast into the mold; the process offers consistent quality and is repeatable; and longer durability and lifespan of components. The scenario is creating opportunities for new uses and applications of die-cast parts and components.
The automotive industry stands out as a major end-user of die-cast parts given the massive engineering focus shed on lightweighting. The most important advantage of die cast parts is that they have thinner walls, are stronger and lightweight. Since die cast parts are molded into a single piece they have no welded joints or fasteners and thereby are significantly lighter in weight. This special feature is of immense value in the automotive industry where vehicle lightweighting is the prevailing engineering theme. Volume of aluminum die cast parts in an average automobile is increasing. Traditional cast iron engine blocks are increasingly being replaced by aluminum die-cast blocks. Material developments surrounding aluminum alloy today offers high strength in addition to weighing over 60% less than cast iron engine block. Continued R&D and advancements being made in aluminum alloy metallurgy such as Al-Si-Cu-Mg-Fe alloy will help expand its use to engineered components in the axle products and structural components.
The rise of Industry 4.0 is spilling over into the die-casting market as Foundry 4.0 begins to emerge to change the competiveness of the metal processing industry. Metal foundries are increasingly investing in automating the die-casting process to reduce defects and meet cost and quality standards of end-use applications in the era of smart electronics; smart homes; smart cars; and smart medical devices. Foundry 4.0 involves the use of big data and IoT to monitor proper functioning of machines and prevent defects in production. Die-casting is typically, a high-stakes industry where defects in die-cast components can result in liability issues, profit and customer losses and irreversible damage to the brand. The scenario highlights the transformation of the die-casting industry as it prepares for the slew of opportunities expected to come its way. China ranks as the largest and fastest growing market with a 37.6% share and a 9.1% CAGR over the analysis period supported by the growing domestic automobile and consumer electronics industries coupled with the rapid expansion of mechanical and plant engineering sectors.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Die Casting
Die Casting Market: Critical for Production of Manufactured
Parts and Finished Goods
Die Casting Volume Market Analysis
Die Casting Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Die Casting Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Thousand
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Developing Economies Continue to Spearhead Market Growth
An Insight into Global Castings Production
World Casting Market: Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume
by Material for 2019E
Leading Metal Casting Producing Countries Worldwide: Percentage
Breakdown of Production Volume by Country for 2019E
Global Castings Market (2018): Average Production per Plant in
Thousand Metric Ton by Select Leading Countries
Ferrous Metal Castings Continue to Dominate, While Nonferrous
Metal Castings Gradually Gaining Ground
Global Economic Environment and Manufacturing Sector Trends
Influence Die Casting Market Dynamics
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/
Region for the Years 2017 through 2020
Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the
Years 2015 through 2019
Global Competitor Market Shares
Die Casting Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Die Cast Automotive Parts Receive a Boost Against the Backdrop
of the Engineering Focus Shed on Lightweighting
Massive Engineering Interest in Lightweighting Catalyzes
Application of Aluminum Die Cast in Auto Parts: Average Weight
of a Passenger Car (In Kgs) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2006,
2016 & 2019
Rising EV Sales: Another Emerging Growth Catalyst in the
Automotive End-Use Sector
With Myriad Factors Boosting the Outlook for EVs, Die-Casting
Foundries Will Witness the Emergence of New Demand
Opportunities: Number of EVs On Road Worldwide by Type (In
Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, and 2022
Competition between Steel and Aluminum Castings Heats Up in the
Auto Industry
Heavy Transportation Segments Add to the Demand
Global Aircraft Fleet by Aircraft Type for the Years 2018 and 2038
Heavy Industrial Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry
Promises Bright Prospects
Opportunity Indicators
Global Construction Equipment Market: Revenues in US$ Billion
for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Global Mining Equipment Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the
Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Sustained Demand for Consumer Appliances Worldwide: A Strong
Growth Driver
Global Household Appliances Market: Sales in US$ Billion for
the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Increasing Replacement of Wrought Iron and Steel with Aluminum
Castings in Military and Defense Applications: An Opportunity
for Growth
Increased Defense Spending Bodes Well for Die Casting Market:
Military Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years
2001 through 2018
Projected Defense Budget in US$ Billion for the Years 2019,
2021 and 2023
Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for
2018
Rising Significance of Castings in Energy Production Chain
Spurs Demand from Power Industry
Global Wind Energy: Breakdown of Cumulative Installed Capacity
in GW by Region for the Years 2018 and 2022
Mechanization of Agriculture Adds to the Demand
Production of Plumbing Pipes & Fittings: A Lucrative Market
Opportunity for Castings
Global Market for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures: Breakdown of
Sales in US$ Billion by Region for Years 2018 and 2022
Porosity-Free, High-Strength and Superior Finish Aluminum
Castings: A Key Requirement in Medical Devices
Telecommunications Equipment: A High Potential End-use Application
Die Casting: The Most Widely Used Process to Transform Aluminum
into Products
High Pressure Die Casting Market Rides on the Lightweight Trend
in Automotive Industry
Global High Pressure Die Casting Market: Percentage Breakdown
of Revenues by Applications for 2019 and 2025
Magnesium Emerges as a Promising Alternative to Aluminum Die Cast
Comparative Analysis of Design Parameters
Automation Ensures Improved Productivity for Die Casting Industry
Growing Automation in Aluminum Die Casting Fosters Improved
Productivity
Technological Advancements and Innovations Spur Market Growth
Simulation-based Castings Continues to Gain Traction
