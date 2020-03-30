The Global Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market is expected to grow by USD 1.54 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Global digital blood pressure monitors market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global digital blood pressure monitors market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.54 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. Our reports on global digital blood pressure monitors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05028490/?utm_source=PRN

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global digital blood pressure monitors market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing incidence of hypertension coupled with geriatric population. In addition, growing demand for ambulatory blood pressure monitoring systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the global digital blood pressure monitors market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global digital blood pressure monitors market is segmented as below:

Type:

• Stand-Alone

• Integrated



Geographic Segmentation:

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



Key Trends for global digital blood pressure monitors market growth

This study identifies growing demand for ambulatory blood pressure monitoring systems as the prime reasons driving the global digital blood pressure monitors market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global digital blood pressure monitors market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global digital blood pressure monitors market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as A&D Co. Ltd., Care Touch, ERKA. Kallmeyer Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG, General Electric Co., Geratherm Medical AG, Hillrom, Koninklijke Philips NV, Microlife Corp., Omron Healthcare Inc. and Smiths Medical Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05028490/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

