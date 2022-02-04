The Global Digital Payment Market Will Grow to USD 180.4 Billion, at a CAGR of 15.2%

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Payment Market by Component (Solutions (Payment Processing, Payment Gateway, Payment Wallet, POS Solution, Payment Security and Fraud Management) and Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital payment market size is projected to grow from USD 89.1 billion in 2021 to USD 180.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period. Major growth factors for the market include worldwide initiatives for the promotion of digital payments, high proliferation of smartphones enabling mCommerce growth, increase in eCommerce sales, and growth in internet penetration.

By deployment type, cloud segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Several vendors in the market offer payment solutions through the public and private cloud. Cloud-based payment solutions are available in various subscriptions and pay-per-use models.



These solutions empower businesses to invest in payment technologies according to their specific requirements. The cloud-based deployment of digital payment software is gaining traction among SMEs, as cloud-based deployment helps SMEs avoid upfront costs associated with hardware, software, storage, and technical staff.

By region, Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period

APAC is at the forefront to adopt digital payment solutions due to the increased smartphone penetration and internet connectivity in this region that provides digital payment solution providers with an opportunity to launch advanced digital payment services. The rapid eCommerce adoption also contributes to the increased use of digital payment solutions. The adoption of digital payment solutions has helped bridge economic opportunities and drive financial inclusion in APAC. APAC consumers prefer equal measures of seamless and security in all aspects of their digital payment transactions. The growing retail market in the region has enabled global digital payment solution providers to focus more in this region for providing advanced solutions.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the digital payment market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Worldwide Initiatives for the Promotion of Digital Payments

High Proliferation of Smartphones Enabling Mcommerce Growth

Increase in Ecommerce Sales and Growth in Internet Penetration

Rise in the Adoption of Contactless Payments

Increase in the Adoption of Real-Time Payments

Evolving Customer Expectations

Restraints

Lack of Global Standards for Cross-Border Payments

Opportunities

Rapid Decline in Unbanked Population Across the Globe

Gradual Adoption of Open-Banking APIs

Progressive Changes in Regulatory Frameworks

Challenges

Evolving Cyber Attacks on Digital Payments

Fragmented Regional Regulatory Landscape

Lack of Digital Literacy in Emerging Countries

COVID-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis

Companies Mentioned

2Checkout

Aci Worldwide

Adyen

Aliant Payments

Alipay

Applepay

Aurus

Due

Dwolla

Fattmerchant

Fis

Fiserv

Global Payments

Intuit

JP Morgan Chase

Mastercard

Paypal

Paysafe

Paytrace

Payu

Spreedly

Square

Stripe

Visa

Wex

Worldline

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/debozr

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets