The Global Digital Retail Marketing Market is expected to grow by $ 439.57 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 23% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Digital Retail Marketing Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the digital retail marketing market and it is poised to grow by $ 439.57 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 23% during the forecast period. Our reports on the digital retail marketing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the evolution of digital marketing strategies and increased popularity of audio-visual advertising. In addition, the rising penetration of mobile computing devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The digital retail marketing market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The digital retail marketing market is segmented as below:



By Type

• Search ads

• Display ads

• Social media

• E-mail marketing

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increased focus on personalization in marketing as one of the prime reasons driving the digital retail marketing market growth during the next few years. Also, the implementation of AI in direct marketing and shift of preference from traditional to digital retail advertising channels will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our digital retail marketing market covers the following areas:

• Digital retail marketing market sizing

• Digital retail marketing market forecast

• Digital retail marketing market industry analysis



