The global digital textile printing machine market size was $97.6 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $218.3 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.4%. Digital textile printing machine prints various patterns, or designs directly on the fabric using inkjet technology and a computer software.

Factors such as increase in awareness about fashionable clothing, rise in per capita income of individuals, and surge in demand for short run products propel the global digital textile printing machine market. Moreover, the ecological nature of digital textile printing boosts the global digital textile printing machine market growth. In addition, stringent government regulations for reducing pollutants and increased standard of living of people supplement the expansion of the global digital textile printing machine market. However, unfavorable effects associated with the machines is a major challenge faced by the players operating in the global digital textile printing machine industry.

Growth in demand for innovative & creative design options and increase in inclination toward newer and fresher color options offer promising opportunities for players in the global digital textile printing machine industry. Moreover, increase in demand for high speed productivity of products is expected to provide lucrative business opportunity to the players.

The global digital textile printing machine market is segmented based on process type, machine type, application, and region. Based on process type, the market is categorized into direct-to-garment and direct-to-fabric.

The direct-to-fabric segment is projected to dominate the global digital textile printing machine market throughout the study period owing to its widespread usage, high speed, and high color gamut. Based on application, the global digital textile printing machine market is categorized into clothing & apparel, home furnishing, advertisement, and others. The clothing & apparel segment accounts for the maximum global digital textile printing machine market share owing to its maximum usage and wide variety.

The global digital textile printing machine market is analyzed across geographical regions namely North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Europe is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate, followed by LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the global digital textile printing machine market are Durst Group, Electronics for Imaging (EFI), Inc., Konica Minolta, Kornit Digital, Mimaki, ROQ International, Sawgrass Technologies, Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, SPG Prints B.V., and The M&R Company.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global digital textile printing machine market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall global digital textile printing machine market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current global digital textile printing machine market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

• Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Type

o Direct-to-garment

o Direct-to-fabric



By Application

o Clothing & Apparel

o Home Furnishing

o Advertisement

o Others



By Machine Type

o Single Pass

o Multi pass



By Region

o North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- UK

- Germany

- France

- Spain

- Italy

- Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

- Latin America

- Middle East

- Africa

Key Players in Global Digital Textile Printing Machine Market

- Durst Group

- Electronics for Imaging (EFI), Inc.

- Konica Minolta

- Kornit Digital

- Mimaki

- ROQ International

- Sawgrass Technologies, Inc.

- Seiko Epson Corporation

- SPG Prints B.V.

- The M&R Company



