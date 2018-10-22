LONDON, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Therapeutics Market by Application (Diabetes, Obesity, Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD), Central Nervous System (CNS) Disease, Gastrointestinal Disorders (GID), Respiratory Diseases, Smoking Cessation, and Others), Product (Software and Devices), and Sales Channel (Business-to-business [B2B] and Business-to-consumers [B2C]): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 - 2025



The global digital therapeutics market was valued at $1,751 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $7,833 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period. Digital therapeutics is a type of treatment option, which utilizes online health technologies and digital devices to treat numerous medical conditions and help maintain health discipline.



Increase in adoption of smartphones & tablets coupled with rise in utilization of healthcare apps is the major factor that drives the growth of the global digital therapeutics market. In addition, increasing need to control healthcare costs supplements the market growth. However, lack of awareness regarding the availability of smartphone applications, especially in the developing countries, acts a major deterrent to the market growth. Conversely, high growth potential in the developing markets is expected to offer significant opportunities for the players operating in this market.



The global digital therapeutics market is segmented into application, product, sales channel, and region. Based on application, the market is divided into diabetes, obesity, cardio vascular diseases (CVD), central nervous system (CNS) disease, respiratory diseases, smoking cessation, gastrointestinal disorders, and others. On the basis of product, it is classified into software and devices. By sales channel, it is bifurcated into business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumers (B2C). Furthermore, the business - to - business (B2B) segment is categorized into employers, healthcare providers, and others. Depending on business-to-consumers, the market is fragmented into patients and caregivers. Regionally, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia - Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key benefits for Digital Therapeutics Market :



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global digital therapeutics market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.



Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.



Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2025 is provided to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.



Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the applications and technologies used globally.



Key market players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the market.



Digital Therapeutics Key market segments :



By Application

Diabetes



Obesity



Cardiovascular Disease (CVD)



Central Nervous System (CNS) Disease



Respiratory Disease



Smoking Cessation



Gastrointestinal Disorder (GID)



Others



By Product

Software



Device



By Sales Channel

Business-to-business (B2B)



Employer



Healthcare Provider



Others



Business-to-consumer (B2C)



Patient



Caregiver



By Region

North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



Japan



China



Australia



India



South Korea



Rest of Asia-Pacific



LAMEA



Brazil



Turkey



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Rest of LAMEA



