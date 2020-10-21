The Global District Heating Market is expected to grow by $ 32.81 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period

Global District Heating Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the district heating market and it is poised to grow by $ 32.81 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Our reports on district heating market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.


The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the implementation of district heating in smart cities and inclination of governments toward renewables in district heating systems. In addition, implementation of district heating in smart cities is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The district heating market analysis includes technological segment and geographical landscapes

The district heating market is segmented as below:
By Technology
• Fossil fuels
• Renewables

By Geographic Landscapes
Europe
• APAC
North America
• MEA
South America

This study identifies the availability of financial aid for installing district heating networks as one of the prime reasons driving the district heating market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our district heating market covers the following areas:
• District heating market sizing
• District heating market forecast
• District heating market industry analysis

