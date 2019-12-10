NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

With high adoption of docker technology, the need to monitor and track health status of containers and performance of enclosed applications, to drive the adoption of docker monitoring solution and services



The global docker monitoring market size is projected to grow from USD 217 million in 2019 to USD 993 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 35.6% during the forecast period. The docker monitoring industry is growing rapidly owing to factors, such as monitoring health status of docker containers to avoid system outages and optimizing application performance across the dynamic container environment. However, complex docker container security solutions are expected to limit the growth of the market.



Cloud deployment type is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Today, most docker containers operate in the cloud as it requires less physical Information Technology (IT) infrastructure and deployment expertise as well as provides access to ostensibly infinite resources The integration of cloud-based monitoring solutions with the cloud-based docker containers becomes very easy, as it saves time associated with metrics collection and data transfer from the cloud to physical server along with providing faster implementation of actions required in case of container downtime or failure.



IT and telecom industry vertical to hold the highest share in 2019

Docker provides the ability to package and run an application with high level of abstraction and security.Hence, IT and telecom companies are increasingly adopting the same to achieve high network availability, service continuity, and provision of services with high capacity as well as avoid situations of network overloads or failovers.



With this, the need to monitor the performance of docker containers as well as enclosed applications to avoid system outages and application failures, has increased, which is the main factor for the high adoption of docker monitoring solutions across IT and telecom companies.



APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The high growth of the market in Asia Pacific (APAC can be attributed to the rising number of business processes and increasing adoption of cloud technologies.Scarcity of IT expertise and low awareness of the benefits of the docker monitoring software are some big hurdles in the docker monitoring adoption across the region.



With the rising number of partnerships in the market and growing need to improve speed and agility of business processes and software applications, the adoption of docker containers and docker monitoring solutions is expected to increase rapidly in future across the region.



In-depth interviews were conducted with the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Chief Marketing Officers (CMO), Vice Presidents (VPs), Managing Directors (MDs), technology and innovation directors, and related key executives from various key companies and organizations operating in the docker monitoring market.

• By Company – Tier 1–48%, Tier 2–37%, and Tier 3–15%

• By Designation – C-Level Executives–40%, Director Level–34%, and Others–26%

• By Region – North America–42%, Europe–31%, and APAC–16%, RoW – 11%



The docker monitoring market comprises major solution providers, such as Dynatrace (US), AppDynamics (US), New Relic (US), Broadcom (US), Microsoft (US), Datadog (US), Sysdig (US), Splunk (US), BMC Software (US), IBM (US), Riverbed Technology (US), Oracle (US), ScienceLogic (US), SolarWinds (US), Micro Focus (US), ManageEngine (US), Wavefront (US), Instana (US), Centreon (US), and Sumo Logic (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the docker monitoring market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The docker monitoring market revenue is primarily classified into revenues from solution and services.Solution revenue is associated with docker monitoring tools and software.



Further, services' revenue is associated with various integration and implementation, consulting, and training and support services. The market is also segmented on the basis of deployment type, organization size, industry vertical, and region.



Key benefits of the report

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall docker monitoring market and the subsegments.This report would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



