The Global Dry Shampoo Market is expected to grow by USD 1.48 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period

Global Dry Shampoo Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global dry shampoo market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.48 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Our reports on global dry shampoo market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product innovation leading to product premiumization.In addition, expanding salon and spa market is anticipated to boost the growth of the global dry shampoo market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global dry shampoo market is segmented as below:



Product:

Regular Dry Shampoo

Natural And Organic Dry Shampoo



Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online



Geographic Segmentation:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global dry shampoo market growth

This study identifies expanding salon and spa market as the prime reasons driving the global dry shampoo market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global dry shampoo market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global dry shampoo market, including some of the vendors such as Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., KOSÃ‰ Corp., L'OrÃ©al SA, LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Natura & Co., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The EstÃe Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co. and Unilever Group

.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





