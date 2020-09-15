NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05968336/?utm_source=PRN





The global dual chamber syringes market size is projected to grow from USD 131 million in 2020 to USD 182 million by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% between 2020 and 2025. The global dual chamber syringes industry has witnessed growth primarily. The global dual chamber prefilled syringes market is witnessing growth because of the growing demand for drug delivery systems, with the growing pharmaceutical industry in the emerging economies. The increasing number of lyophilized drugs is also a key driver for demand for dual chamber prefilled syringes, as this type of drug delivery system increases the shelf- life of the drugs.



Glass material segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Glass is projected to be the fastest growing segment.The property of glass to be non-reactive to drugs makes it the preferred choice of material for manufacturing the chambers of dual chamber prefilled syringes.



Also, the price of glass syringes is relatively low compared to plastics. These factors will drive the glass in the dual chamber prefilled syringes market.



Automatic type segment is projected to lead the dual chamber syringes market from 2020 to 2025.

The automatic type segment is expected to lead the dual chamber syringes market. These machines are mostly used by large pharmaceutical drug manufacturers for high production volume. These types of machines are the Food and Drug Association (FDA) approved because most of the operations in automatic machines do not have human involvement, which decreases the chances of drug contamination



North America is projected to account for the maximum revenue share of the dual chamber syringes market during the forecast period.

North America was the largest dual chamber prefilled syringes market in 2019.North America is driven by the US, with the country being the largest pharmaceutical market in the world.



The high per capita income and better accessibility to healthcare in the US are expected to drive the dual chamber prefilled syringes market in North America.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and other executives from various key organizations operating in the dual chamber syringes market.

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 20%, and Tier 3: 40%

• By Designation: C-level Executives: 20%, Directors: 20%, and Others: 60%

• By Region: North America: 40%, Europe: 15%, APAC: 40%, Rest of World: 5%



The global dual chamber syringes market comprises manufacturers such as Nipro Corporation (Japan), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), Vetter Pharma (Germany), Credence MedSystems (US), MAEDA INDUSTRY (Japan), and Arte Corporation (Japan).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the dual chamber syringes market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on type, application, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position in the dual chamber syringes market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall dual chamber syringes market and its segments and sub-segments.This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.



