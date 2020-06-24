The Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market is expected to grow by $ 38.21 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the duplex stainless steel pipe market and it is poised to grow by $ 38.21 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. Our reports on duplex stainless steel pipe market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising industrialization in APAC and corrosion resistance and excellent mechanical properties.

The duplex stainless steel pipe market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscape.



The duplex stainless steel pipe market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Oil and gas

• Chemical and petrochemical

• Desalination and water treatment

• Paper and pulp

• Others



By Geography landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing application of duplex stainless steel products in the oil and gas industry as one of the prime reasons driving the duplex stainless steel pipe market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our duplex stainless steel pipe market covers the following areas:

• Duplex stainless steel pipe market sizing

• Duplex stainless steel pipe market forecast

• Duplex stainless steel pipe market industry analysis



