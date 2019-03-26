NEW YORK, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing concern about emission and traffic congestion will boost the demand for the e-bike market



The global e-bike market is estimated to be USD 21.1 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 38.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.01%. Many countries across the globe are facing the problem of traffic congestion, especially in crowded cities. The population of vehicles is increasing day by day, rendering the existing road infrastructure insufficient. Traffic congestion affects each individual's personal and professional lives. As a result, governments and civic bodies are taking steps to reduce traffic congestion.

Many cities across the world are now actively promoting the use of electric bicycles as a mode of transportation in cities.Electric bicycles take up the same amount of space as a normal or traditional bicycle.



The use of e-bikes can reduce the number of cars on the road and result in fewer traffic jams.

Increasing urbanization is one of the key drivers for the e-bike market.Urban population throughout the world is increasing rapidly.



According to a UN report, 66% of the world population would reside in urban areas by 2050. Hyper-urbanization in some countries is hampering city traffic by increasing traffic congestion, delays in movement, parking issues, and high travel cost.



Class-III segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period

The class-III e-bike segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment of the global e-bike market.Class-III e-bikes, which are also known as speed pedal-assisted electric bicycle, provide assistance only when the rider is pedaling and stop providing assistance when the bicycle reaches 28 mph.



These e-bikes are allowed on roads, adjacent bike lanes, or private property due to their higher speed than the other two classes, i.e. class-I and class-II. These e-bikes are expected to help replace cars in many cities. Hence, class-III e-bike segment is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.



Class-I segment is estimated to be the largest market, in terms of value.



Class-I e-bikes are anticipated to hold the largest share of the e-bike market.Class-I e-bikes provide assistance only when the rider is pedaling and stop providing assistance when the bicycle reaches 20 mph.



This type of e-bike can operate on any paved surface.Also, class-I e-bikes are compatible with e-bike laws of most of the countries.



Thus, class-I e-bikes are expected to witness incremental growth during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest growing market for e-bikes during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the largest e-bike market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period.The region comprises some of the fastest developing economies of the world such as China and India.



China, which is the largest market in the Asia Pacific, holds about 98% market share of the region.China's e-bikes have gained popularity in the European market due to their good quality and technological edge.



Most of the Asian economies have recognized the growth potential of e-bikes and, hence, are taking several initiatives to attract major OEMs to manufacture e-bikes in their domestic markets.For instance, the Government of India announced financial support and a scheme called Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME).



Under the scheme, there is a subsidy of up to INR 22,000 for electric scooters/e-bikes. Government promotions and schemes have led to an increase in sales of electric two-wheelers over the years.

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 46%, Tier 2: 27%, OEM: 27%

• By Designation: C level: 46%, D level: 36%, Others: 18%

• By Region: North America: 18%, Europe: 27%, Asia Pacific: 55%



Major players profiled in the report are:

• Yamaha Motor Corporation (Japan)

• Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd (Taiwan)

• Accell Group N.V (Netherlands),

• Aima Technology Group Co., Ltd (China)

• Yadea Group Holdings Ltd (China)

• Pedego Electric Bikes (US)

• Merida Industry Co. Ltd (Taiwan)

• Trek Bicycle Corporation (US)

• Specialized Bicycles (US)



Research Coverage:

The report segments the e-bike market, by volume, on the basis of region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America), class (class-I, class-II, class-III), battery type (lithium-ion, lithium-ion polymer, lead acid, and others), motor (hub motor and mid motor), mode (pedal assist and throttle), and usage (mountain/trekking, city/urban, cargo, and others). This report contains various levels of industry analysis and company profiles, which highlight emerging and high-growth segments of this market, competitive mapping, and market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities, & challenges).



Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report enables new entrants and smaller firms as well as established firms to understand the market better to help them acquire a larger market share. Firms purchasing the report could use any one or a combination of the 4 strategies (market development, product development/innovation, market diversification, and competitive assessment) mentioned below to strengthen their position in the market.



The report provides insights into the following points:

• Market Penetration: The report offers comprehensive information about the e-bike market and the top players in the market.

• Product Development/Innovation: The report provides detailed insights into upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the e-bike market.

• Market Development: The report offers comprehensive information about the e-bike market. The report analyzes the e-bike market across regions and provides comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets.

• Market Diversification: The report provides exhaustive information about new products, untapped regional markets, recent developments, and investments in the e-bike market.



