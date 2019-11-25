NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Edge Data Center Market: About this market

This edge data center market analysis considers sales from IT infrastructure, general construction, power management systems, cooling systems, security solutions, racks, and DCIM components. Our study also finds the sales of edge data center in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the IT infrastructure segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as demand for storage solutions for edge data centers will play a significant role in the IT infrastructure segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global edge data center market report looks at factors such as rising demand for video streaming services, focus on development of smart cities, and increasing mobile data traffic. However, monitoring edge data center equipment across multiple locations, data privacy and security concerns, and high maintenance costs of edge data centers may hamper the growth of the edge data center industry over the forecast period.

Global Edge Data Center Market: Overview

Increase in mobile data traffic

Rising digitalization, growing adoption of automation across industries, and increasing use of social networking platforms and IoT devices have resulted in an exponential rise in mobile data traffic. This has increased the investments in edge data centers across the globe. Many market vendors are focusing on the development of new edge computing platforms to help organizations improve their data management capabilities at the edge of the network. These factors will lead to the expansion of the global edge data center market at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period.

Increasing investments in the 5G networks

The growth of the global edge data center market is driven by increasing investments in 5G networks. With globalization and rapidly growing need for the internet. the total number of connected devices is increasing exponentially across the world. To establish an efficient connection between devices. the demand for 5G network is growing. A 4G radio system can support up to 2.000 active devices in a square kilometer. whereas the 5G standards are designed to support up to 100.000 active devices in the same amount of space. Therefore, telecommunication service providers are aggressively investing in 5G networks. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global edge data center market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading edge data center manufacturers, that include 365 Data Centers, Compass Datacenters, DC BLOX Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EdgeConneX Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Group Corp., and vXchnge.

Also, the edge data center market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



