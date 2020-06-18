The global eggshell membrane market size is estimated to be valued at USD 105 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1%, recording a value of USD 169 million by 2025

NEW YORK, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The eggshell membrane market is projected to grow at a CAGR of10.1% in terms of value. The key factors driving the market growth include the increase in the adoption of the eggshell membrane to prevent joint health problems.







The global eggshell membrane market size is estimated to be valued at USD 105millionin 2020andis projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1%, recording a value of USD 169 million by 2025. Due to the increase in the number of benefits offered by eggshell membranes in preventive health care and personal care, along with its increased applications in an array of industries across the globe has caused the eggshell membrane sales to increase rapidly.



The rising application in nutraceuticals and cosmetic &personal care products has resulted in the prevention of human joint health-related diseases and increased skin nourishment, which is projected to be a key factor encouraging the demand for eggshell membranes.However, various functionalities in industries, such as food & beverage and pharmaceuticals, help in the treatment of various joint and connective tissue disorders and calcium deficiency issues, which also contributes to the overall demand for eggshell membranes.



Furthermore, the usage of the eggshell membrane in pet food and health applications remains high due to its properties, thus, encouraging manufacturers to offer innovative products to increase their market share.



The powder segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The powder segment in the market for the eggshell membrane is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its increased applications and consumption across industries, such as food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care, dietary supplements, and functional foods.In addition, the acceptance of powders among consumers is rising as compared to tablets, capsules, and gummies & chews, as it eliminates the fear related to the consumption of pharmaceutical products for health benefits.



Key players are developing newer forms of products to offer eggshell membrane in the global market. Hence, the powdered segment is projected to gain significant share during the forecast period due to its increasing demand from the end-use industry manufacturers for their line of products.



The hydrolyzed segment is projected to account for a major share in the global eggshell membrane market during the forecast period.

The hydrolyzed segment is projected to account for the largest share in the global eggshell membrane market.This is due to key factors, such as its content of membrane and its concentration and mass availability due to the presence of major eggshell membrane manufacturers producing the ingredient in the hydrolyzed form.



In addition, a majority of the end-users consume hydrolyzed eggshell membrane in their line of products.Hence, these factors are projected to drive the growth of this segment, due to which it is projected to dominate the global market.



However, among the other types of eggshell membranes available, the unhydrolyzed segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR in the global eggshell membrane market between2020 and 2025.

The North American region dominated the global eggshell membrane market in 2019, and Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.Key factors encouraging the growth of the Asia Pacific market include the increase in the adoption of eggshell membrane-based products, such as nutraceuticals, growing number of manufacturing facilities, and the increasing number of research & development centers.



Due to the growth in the economy across countries in the region, consumers prefer consuming natural products. Hence, consumers prefer opting for products that include naturally-sourced ingredients, which is further projected to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific market.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Value Chain: Manufacturers- 64% and Suppliers - 36%

• By Designation: CXOs- 45%, Managers- 33%, and Executives-22%

• By Country: US- 30%, China- 20%, India - 20%, Japan - 10%, France- 10%, and Germany- 10%



Leading players profiled in this report:

• Stratum Nutrition (US)

• Biova LLC (US)

• Microcore Research Laboratories (India)

• Ecovatec Solutions (Canada)

• Eggnovo SL (Spain)

• Kewpie Corporation (Japan)

• Eggbrane (Netherlands)

• Certified Nutraceuticals Inc (US)

• Bolise Co Limited (China)

• Mitushi Biopharma (India)



Research Coverage:

The report segments the eggshell membrane market on the basis of application, product, type, and region. In terms of insights, this report focuses on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global eggshell membrane market, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report:

• To get a comprehensive overview of the niche but highly growing eggshell membrane market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the eggshell membrane market is flourishing



