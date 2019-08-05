NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in electric bicycle market to 2024 by bicycle type (cargo, fat tire, mountain, standard, and others), by propulsion type (pedal assisted electric bicycle and throttle on demand electric bicycle), by usage type (traveling, social, exercise, and others), by motor type (hub motor, mid drive, and others), by battery type (lead acid, lithium acid, nickel metal hydride, nickel cadmium, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW)



The future of the global electric bicycle (e-bike) market looks promising with opportunities in the areas of travelling, exercise/fitness, and recreational activities. The global electric bicycle market is expected to reach an estimated $21 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 12.5% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increasing health conscious consumers, high traffic congestion, environmental concerns, and increasing government initiatives to promote cycling in order to reduce carbon emissions.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market, include development of luxury folding e-bikes and high tech electric bike with smartphone integration.



The study includes the electric bicycle (e-bike) market size and forecast for the global electric bicycle market through 2024, segmented by bicycle type, propulsion type, usage type, motor type, battery type, and region, as follows:



Electric Bicycle Market by Bicycle Type ($ Billion from 2013 to 2024)

Cargo Fat Tire Mountain Standard Others



Electric Bicycle Market by Propulsion Type ($ Billion from 2013 to 2024)

Pedal Assisted Electric Bicycles Throttle on demand Electric Bicycles Electric Bicycle Market by Usage Type ($ Billion from 2013 to 2024) Travelling Social Exercise/Fitness Others



Electric Bicycle Market by Motor Type ($ Billion from 2013 to 2024)

Hub Motor Mid Drive Others



Electric Bicycle Market by Battery Type ($ Billion from 2013 to 2024)

Lead Acid Lithium Acid Nickel Metal Hydride Nickel Cadmium Others



Electric Bicycle Market by Region ([Volume (Million Units) and $B Shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]

North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom France Spain Italy Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia The Rest of the World Brazil

Some of the electric bicycle companies profiled in this report include Giant Manufacturing, Accell, Merida Industry, Pedego Electric Bikes, Ideal Bike, Leder 96, Cannondale, BH Bikes, Zhonglu, and Prodeco Tech.



On the basis of its comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that cargo e-bikes will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing use in time-critical deliveries, such as parcels, mail and smaller shipments in the industries of food, building, and logistics.



Within the e-bicycle market, travelling will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to rapid urbanization and increasing traffic congestion around the world. The analyst forecasts that, e-bicycle for exercise/fitness is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing heath awareness among consumers.



Asia Pacific will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the government initiatives to promote healthier lifestyles of citizens, development of cycling infrastructure, and increasing usage of bicycles as a sustainable mode of transportation.



Some of the features of "Electric Bicycle Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global electric bicycle market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and volume (Million Units) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global electric bicycle market size by bicycle type, propulsion type, usage type, motor type, battery in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global electric bicycle market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of electric bicycle in the global electric bicycle market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of electric bicycle in the global electric bicycle market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:

What are some of the most promising, high growth opportunities for the electric bicycle market by bicycle type (cargo, fat tire, mountain, standard, and others), by propulsion type (pedal assisted electric bicycle and throttle on demand electric bicycle), by usage type (traveling, social, exercise, and others), by motor type (hub motor, mid drive, and others), by battery type (lead acid, lithium acid, nickel metal hydride, nickel cadmium, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this electric bicycle (electric bicycle market, target market for electric bicycle, electric bike trends, electric bicycle market research reports, e bike sales statistics, e bike market, e bicycle market , e bike industry) market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this electric bicycle (electric bicycle market, target market for electric bicycle, electric bike trends, electric bicycle market research reports, e bike sales statistics, e bike market, e bicycle market , e bike industry) market?

What are the emerging trends in this electric bicycle (electric bicycle market, target market for electric bicycle, electric bike trends, electric bicycle market research reports, e bike sales statistics, e bike market, e bicycle market , e bike industry) market and the reasons behind them?

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the electric bicycle (electric bicycle market, target market for electric bicycle, electric bike trends, electric bicycle market research reports, e bike sales statistics, e bike market, e bicycle market , e bike industry) market?

What are the new developments in the electric bicycle (electric bicycle market, target market for electric bicycle, electric bike trends, electric bicycle market research reports, e bike sales statistics, e bike market, e bicycle market , e bike industry) market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this electric bicycle (electric bicycle market, target market for electric bicycle, electric bike trends, electric bicycle market research reports, e bike sales statistics, e bike market, e bicycle market , e bike industry) market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

What are some of the competing services in this electric bicycle (electric bicycle market, target market for electric bicycle, electric bike trends, electric bicycle market research reports, e bike sales statistics, e bike market, e bicycle market , e bike industry)market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by service substitution?

What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the electric bicycle (electric bicycle market, target market for electric bicycle, electric bike trends, electric bicycle market research reports, e bike sales statistics, e bike market, e bicycle market , e bike industry) industry?



