The Global Electric Propulsion Satellite Market is expected to grow by USD 10.18 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Electric Propulsion Satellite Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global electric propulsion satellite market and it is poised to grow by USD 10.18 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. Our reports on global electric propulsion satellite market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04877156/?utm_source=PRN

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing preference for hosted payload. In addition, cost-effective solutions is anticipated to boost the growth of the global electric propulsion satellite market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global electric propulsion satellite market is segmented as below:

Type:

• Hybrid

• All-Electric



Geographic Segmentation:

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



Key Trends for global electric propulsion satellite market growth

This study identifies cost-effective solutions as the prime reasons driving the global electric propulsion satellite market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global electric propulsion satellite market 2020-2024

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global electric propulsion satellite market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., Airbus SE, Ball Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., OHB SE, Safran SA, Thales Group and The Boeing Co. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04877156/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

