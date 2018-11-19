LONDON, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Electric shavers Market size is expected to reach $18.9billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5561705







Electric shavers are also called as electronic razors, and are electronic devices that have rotating or oscillating blades. The electric shavers nullify the use of shaving creams, soaps, or even water. The razor is powered by a small DC motor, powered either by batteries or mains electricity. Many modern day electric shavers are powered by rechargeable batteries. Alternatively, an electro-mechanical oscillator driven by an AC-energized solenoid is also used.



Changing lifestyle in developing countries has resulted in the significant growth in the demand of Personal Care appliances as people are becoming more concerned about looks and appearance. Additionally, Innovation made shavers quieter, wet & dry capable, faster, and budget friendly, which has further led the market growth.



Based on the Product type, the Electric shavers market is segmented into Trimmers / Clippers, Rotary Shavers, and Foil Shavers. Based on the Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Health & Beauty Stores, General Merchandising/Mass Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, and Other. The end user segment covers Male and Female. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Conair Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Procter & Gamble Co., Panasonic Corporation, BaByliss SARL, Braun GmbH, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc, Sakar International, Inc., Helen of Troy Limited, and Wahl GmbH.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5561705



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

