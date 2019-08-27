NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Electric Supercars Market: About this market

This electric supercars market analysis considers sales from both BEV and PHEV. Our analysis also considers the sales of electric supercars in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the BEV segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as a wide range of features such as vehicle diagnostic capabilities, advanced battery management systems, and autonomous driving technologies will help the BEV segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global electric supercars market report looks at factors such as use of advanced composite materials in electric supercars reducing environmental impact, intense rivalry between luxury sports car manufacturers, rising use of electric supercars for legal street racing and drag racing events, and presence of government regulations and incentives. However, need for advanced materials and technologies, high costs of development and limited model offerings, and concerns about driver's safety due to high speed of electric supercars may hamper the growth of the electric supercars industry over the forecast period.

Presence of government regulations and incentives. The use of EVs reduces carbon emissions and the dependency on fossil fuels. To alleviate the effects of global warming, the automotive industry expects a shift to manufacturing only zero-emission vehicles. This requires shifting from conventional fossil fuel vehicles to emission-free vehicles powered by renewable sources such as electricity. This will lead to the expansion of the global electric supercars market at a CAGR of almost 39% during the forecast period. Growing focus on development of pure electric supercars Automotive manufacturers are focusing on technologies that can be beneficial to manufacture pure electric supercars. All-electric supercars have gained higher momentum in global electric supercars market due to stringent regulations mandated by governments such as the WLTP testing procedure. There is also a rising demand to produce high-performance cars with zero emissions. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global electric supercars market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric supercars manufacturers, that include BMW AG, Ferrari Spa, Koenigsegg Automotive AB, Tesla Inc., Volkswagen AG.

Also, the electric supercars market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

