KEY FINDINGS

The global electric vehicle market is estimated to project growth at a CAGR of 22.18% during the forecast period, 2020-2028. The factors augmenting market growth are the easy availability of low-cost Li-ion batteries, the increasing expenditure in research and innovation, the degrading climatic conditions, and the initiatives by the government advocating the use of electric vehicles.



MARKET INSIGHTS

Electric vehicles make use of electricity as a power source and traction motors for propulsion.The pollution across the globe is rising rapidly, and as preventive measures, several local and national governments are taking initiatives in the form of policies for promoting the use of electric vehicles.



This is to reduce noise and air pollution, oil import expenditure, greenhouse gas emissions, etc.The segmentation of the global electric vehicle market includes a detailed analysis of technology and vehicle type.



The increasing greenhouse gases and CO2 emission from the petroleum-based cars have resulted in electric vehicles regaining their position in the automotive market.The high costs of electric vehicles restrict the overall growth of the market.



Also, the lack of proper electric vehicle charging infrastructures restricts the growth of the market.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The geographical analysis of the global electric vehicle market entails the market assessment of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.As of 2019, the Asia Pacific region dominated the global market with considerable revenue share.



This trend is estimated to be consistent throughout the forecast period, 2020-2028. The increasing industrialization and the negative impact of CO2 emissions are resulting in increasing demands for electric vehicles, thereby fueling the setting up of manufacturing and production units.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Some of the eminent companies leading the market are, BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, BYD Company Ltd, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Group (Merger between Chrysler and Fiat), etc.



Companies mentioned

1. BMW GROUP

2. BYD COMPANY LTD

3. DAIMLER AG

4. FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES GROUP (MERGER BETWEEN CHRYSLER AND FIAT)

5. FORD MOTOR COMPANY

6. GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

7. GROUPE PSA

8. HONDA MOTOR COMPANY

9. HYUNDAI MOTOR

10. MITSUBISHI

11. NISSAN MOTOR COMPANY LTD

12. TESLA INC

13. TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

14. VOLKSWAGEN GROUP

15. ZHEJIANG GEELY HOLDING GROUP



