NEW YORK, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in electrically conductive coatings market to 2024 by conductive filler (silver filler based coatings, silver coated copper filler based coatings, carbon filler based coatings, nickel filler based coatings, and others), end use (consumer electronics, solar, automotive, aerospace, bioscience, and others), polymer (epoxy, acrylic, polyurethane, polyester, and others), application (displays, photovoltaic cells, EMI/RFI coatings, capacitors and supercapacitors)



The future of the electrically conductive coatings market looks promising with opportunities in consumer electronics, solar, automotive, aerospace, and bioscience industries. The global electrically conductive coatings market is expected to reach $20.8 billion in 2024 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2024. The major driver for this market is increasing demand for electrically conductive coatings in consumer electronics, solar panels, and automotive industries.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the electrically conductive coatings industry, include introduction of nanotube technology and uses of indium tin oxide in electrically conductive coatings.



The study includes electrically conductive coatings market size and forecast for the global electrically conductive coatings market through 2024, segmented by end use, conductive filler, polymer, application, and region as follows:



Electrically Conductive Coatings Market by End Use Industry [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Consumer Electronics Solar Automotive Aerospace Bioscience Others



Electrically Conductive Coatings Market by Application [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Displays Photovoltaic Cells EMI/RFI Coatings Capacitors and Supercapacitors Batteries ESD/Antistatic Coatings Solid State Lighting Fuel Cells



Electrically Conductive Coatings Market by Conductive Filler [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Silver Coated Copper Filler Silver Filler Carbon/graphite Filler Nickel Filler Other Filler



Electrically Conductive Coatings Market by Polymer [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Epoxy Acrylic Polyurethane Polyester Other



Electrically Conductive Coatings Market by Region [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America Europe Asia Pacific The Rest of the World

Some of the electrically conductive coatings companies profiled in this report include PPG, Henkel, AkzoNobel, Axalta Coatings, Creative Materials, RPM, MG Chemicals, Parker Hannifin, Holland Shielding, Shenzhen Kanglibang, and Altana Group and others.



The analyst forecasts that silver coated copper filled coatings will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its features like excellent conductivity, durability, and low cost as compared to silver based coating.



Within the electrically conductive coatings market, consumer electronics will remain the largest end use industry and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increase in demand of cell phones, computers, calculators, LEDs, medical devices, electronic displays, and touch panels.



Asia Pacific will remain the largest region and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing demand of consumer electronics, solar panels, and automotive industries especially in China, India, South Korea, and Japan.



Some of the features of "Electrically Conductive Coatings Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global electrically conductive coatings market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global electrically conductive coatings market size by end use, conductive filler, polymer, and application in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global electrically conductive coatings market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global electrically conductive coatings market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the electrically conductive coatings market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global electrically conductive coatings market by conductive filler (silver filler based coatings, silver coated copper filler based coatings, carbon filler based coatings, nickel filler based coatings, and others), end use (consumer electronics, solar, automotive, aerospace, bioscience, and others), polymer (epoxy, acrylic, polyurethane, polyester, and others), application (displays, photovoltaic cells, EMI/RFI coatings, capacitors and supercapacitors, batteries, ESD/Antistatic coatings, solid state lighting, and fuel cells), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the electrically conductive coatings market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the electrically conductive coatings market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this electrically conductive coatings market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the electrically conductive coatings market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the electrically conductive coatings market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this electrically conductive coatings market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this electrically conductive coatings area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this electrically conductive coatings market?



