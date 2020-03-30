The Global Electron Microscope Market is expected to grow by USD 1.22 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Electron Microscope Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global electron microscope market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.22 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Our reports on global electron microscope market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising need for root-cause failure analysis. In addition, growth in adoption of nanotechnology across sectors is anticipated to boost the growth of the global electron microscope market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global electron microscope market is segmented as below:

Technology:

• SEM

• TEM

• DBEM



Application:

• Semiconductors

• Life Sciences

• Material Sciences

• Nanotechnology



End-User:

• Industries

• Institutions

• Others



Geographic Segmentation:

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



Key Trends for global electron microscope market growth

This study identifies growth in adoption of nanotechnology across sectors as the prime reasons driving the global electron microscope market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global electron microscope market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global electron microscope market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as Advantest Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS, Hirox Co. Ltd., Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., JEOL Ltd., Keysight Technologies Inc., Nikon Corp., Nion Co. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



