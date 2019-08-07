NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05763758/?utm_source=PRN







The global electronic design automation software market size is expected to reach USD 14.54 billion by 2025 It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. Growing preference for compact devices is prompting electronics manufacturers to opt for smaller-size circuits and miniaturized chips/ICs, which can be complex to design. Hence, electronics manufacturers are increasingly adopting EDA software to achieve precision in designing circuits and ICs, thereby driving the market.



As medical devices, consumer electronics, and other smart devices are getting compact, electronics manufacturers are under pressure to design compact processors for these devices.The growing adoption of the software to design compact processors is expected to have a positive impact on the EDA software market.



Growing preference for System on Chip (SoC) technology, which is an efficient and cost-effective technology, also bodes well for the market growth.



Asia Pacific electronic design automation software market is expected to register a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.Growing population, disposable income, and rapid urbanization are driving the demand for consumer electronics and proliferation of smartphones.



China accounted for the largest regional market share in 2018 driven by a large number of fabless manufacturing companies present in the country.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• Memory management unit accounted for more than 20.0% of the market share in 2018 and is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period as the increasing use of powerful processors triggers the need for efficient cache memory management

• North America is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 7.0% over the forecast period owing to the continued technological advancements and rapid adoption of latest technologies, such as the FinFET architecture

• The key players, such as Cadence Design Systems, Inc.; Synopsis, Inc.; and Mentorled the Electronic Design Automation (EDA) software market in 2018

• Major companies are expected to continue focusing on mergers and acquisitions over the forecast period to expand their product portfolio.



